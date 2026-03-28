Does Chargers' Newest Addition Have a Real Chance to Start?

Free agency and the Los Angeles Chargers have seemingly been two things that have not gotten along since the arrival of head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. With the Bolts essentially playing safe the entirety of the free agency period, fans are looking to Hortiz's classic "bargain bin" signings for excitement.

The most recent addition that could be an underrated pickup is former Lions guard Kayode Awosika. With this signing and a major hole at the offensive guard spot, does he have a real chance to start? Or is he the much-needed depth across the interior of this Chargers offensive line?

Where Does Kayode Awosika Place on the Chargers Depth Chart?

First, knowing where Awosika comes from and his background is important in predicting where he can land on this Chargers depth chart. Does he have that cliche "Harbaugh DNA"? Is he a "Harbaugh guy"?

Awosika is 6'5 315, possessing a hulking frame coming out of the Buffalo Bulls college football program. NFL Scout, Lance Zierlein, had Awosika as a seventh-round/priority free agent grade going into his draft year of 2021. This grade is due to a lot of technical issues, having to deal with pad height, punch accuracy and general leverage concerns. However, the positives written by Zierlein give an obvious reason why Awosika was picked up as a free agent early in his career.

These positives are his tenure and flexibility at both offensive tackle spots for the Buffalo program, his general lower-half build and strength and effort given on every play. All of which sound like perfect traits for a "Harbaugh guy".

Awosika found himself on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad coming out of the draft, being there until 2022, where he found a new home with the Detroit Lions. Awosika called Detroit home for four years, developing into a key depth piece, being relied upon when other Lions linemen went down with injury.

During this Lions tenure, Awosika never graded out spectacularly, being about league average in run blocking, and slightly below average in pass blocking (when using PFF grading metrics). For Awosika's 2025 season, where he played mainly left guard, he gave up three sacks and ten pressures, on only 168 pass blocking snaps. These statistics that even make Mekhi Becton look good disallow Chargers fans from being really excited for what is to come with this signing.

Chargers signed guard Kayode Awosika, who spent the past four seasons with the Detroit Lions



Appearing in 50 regular-season games and making 11 starts.



Source:@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/DlhR7Url1r — (29- 43)(0-1)A.R 🇮🇪/🇲🇽 (@Talkin2Tony) March 25, 2026

With a down 2025, Awosika could very well return to his 2023/2024 form, where he played over 500 snaps at mainly left guard, only giving up one sack...(and 33 pressures, more than Zion Johnson gave up all of 2025).

Even with a positive twist, it seems difficult to see Awosika becoming a true starter in this Mike McDaniel scheme. His run blocking prowess, coupled with his athleticism, makes him a backup who can start in a pinch, but not someone you will trust in obvious passing scenarios, disallowing him from being a starting-caliber guard.

With Trevor Penning seemingly his only competition, never say never for Awosika, but as for Justin Herbert and his 2026 protection, it is not looking bright, no matter who takes the starting job.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter