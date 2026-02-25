3-Round Chargers Mock Draft: Nearly 1000LBs of Reinforcements Heading to Los Angeles

Every NFL fan's favorite thing to do during the off-season is to fantasize about how their team will improve the roster ahead of the upcoming season. This comes in many forms, but the most popular being the mock drafts.

Every mock draft has its own style and ideology, and as a former lineman myself, there is no better mock draft than one that features beef. Give this team as much LBs across both sides of the line as possible and watch Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert do the rest in taking this team to the finish line that is the playoffs and Super Bowl.

Bring the Beef: Los Angeles Chargers 3-Round Mock Draft Ahead of 2026 Scouting Combine

Draft done by Nate Gosney

Round 1, Pick 22 - IDL Kayden McDonald

With the first selection of this Bolts 2026 NFL mock draft, they decide to take Kayden McDonald, the 6'3 325lb interior defensive lineman who boasts an elite PFF 91.2 run defense grade as well as an elite 13.8% run stop rate.

At only 21 years of age, NFL scouts praise McDonald's ability to have elite power and run-stopping ability, coupled with savvy block destruction techniques. The only knock on McDonald is his lack of ability to create a pass rush. This is evident in his two sack 2025 season.

The Bolts may possess Teair Tart, Jamaree Caldwell and Justin Eboigbe, but none of those players can be the player that McDonald can be with time and development. Da'Shawn Hand is a free agent and McDonald can instantly take that roster spot, helping bolster a defense that was very strong in 2025.

Round 2, Pick 55 - OG Chase Bisontis

After taking an interior defender on Day One, fans are likely on the edge of their seats, desperately hoping that the Chargers take an offensive lineman to help protect their all-star quarterback, Justin Herbert.

Hortiz and company land on Chase Bisontis, a lineman from the elite Texas A&M line from the 2025 season. Bisontis stands at 6'5 315 with experience at left guard, right guard and right tackle, with his likely home spot being at guard.

Bistontis is not a perfect player, struggling with length and, at times, poor footwork and hand placement. However, the Texas A&M guard more than makes up for his deficiencies with attitude, core strength and active feet to create displacement in both the run and pass game.

The Bolts' second-round selection would likely immediately slide in at either guard spot, whether it is replacing the very likely to be cut Mekhi Becton or the possibility that Zion Johnson is let go of.

Round 3, Pick 86 - OC Jake Slaughter

The final selection for the Bolts will once again be another lineman. Jake Slaughter may possess a very cool name for the position, but are his abilities on the field enough to warrant a possible immediate starting spot?

The Chargers are likely to cut Bradley Bozeman, which will open the door for a starter to come in immediately. Could it be the experienced Florida Center?

Slaughter's 81.7 PFF zone blocking grade in 2025 will immediately be a sign that he will mesh well with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme. At 6'4 305, NFL scouts will mark him down for a lack of length and general mass, but Slaughter has shown in his many starts that he can make up for these deficiencies.

Slaughter is touted for generally good core strength, good football IQ and fluidity to his game that helps make him a true weapon in the running game. He is an easy add for the Bolts, finalizing the nearly 1000LBs added to their 2026 NFL roster.

