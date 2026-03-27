Extremely Underrated Chargers NFL Draft Need Finally Getting Attention it Deserves

The Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of needs as the NFL draft approaches .

Top of the list is the offensive line, where signings like Trevor Penning, Cole Strange and even the team’s newest signing don’t exactly move the needle. As things stand, it feels like the Chargers still have big needs at two of the three offensive line spots.

A defense that just lost Jesse Minter needs some love, too. Most of the pre-draft focus goes to the edge with the pressure-creators. There, the Chargers traded for Odafe Oweh, got a breakout from him at a critical need, then lost him in free agency.

But there’s an outside chance that onlookers are currently sleeping on a pretty big other need on the defensive side of things for the Chargers, too.

Chargers’ most underrated NFL draft need examined

Tarheeb Still and Donte Jackson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It might sound odd to non-Chargers fans, but losing Benjamin St-Juste in free agency was a big hit to the Chargers’ secondary.

So much so, in fact, that The Athletic’s Daniel Popper recently tabbed it as one the Chargers’ biggest needs going into the draft.

Popper wrote the following:

“Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart are all returning in the Chargers’ cornerback room. That is a viable trio, and with Derwin James Jr. continuing to play often in the slot, the Chargers have three capable starters for two outside spots in what should be their most-used package. Still, Benjamin St-Juste left in free agency. And I think the Chargers need a little more competition at this position. I could see them taking a cornerback at any point on the first two days of the draft.”

The entire secondary is a need for the Chargers, really. That’s why getting an aging Tony Jefferson back was so important: It lets the defense move Derwin James to the slot, where he excels best.

And sure, the Chargers really like prospects like Nikko Reed and even Isas Waxter from last year, too. But there’s no reason to ignore the spot and bank on those developments.

The good news? New coordinator Chris O’Leary happens to be a secondary guy. He’s going to know best what he needs and is coming from the college ranks right now as a little added bonus.