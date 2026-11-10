LIVE: Chargers NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Trades, Rumors and Latest News

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and the Los Angeles Chargers could be looking to make a move as they prepare for the future. With the opportunity to strengthen the roster and address potential weaknesses, all eyes will be on the front office as the deadline gets closer.

The deadline occurs Tuesday at 4 PM ET. So stay tuned as we keep you updated on the latest Chargers trade rumors, reported discussions and any moves that become official. We'll be tracking all the latest developments right here as they happen.

Chargers Trade Deadline Tracker, Rumors and News

Nov. 9th - During and interview Jim Harbaugh stated "He is pursuing and active" when speaking about Joe Hortiz, via Chargers.com. Meaning Hortiz could be looking for potential transactions after all the trade deadline buzz.

Nov. 7th - Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport noted "Calls from rival general managers on Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey and others have received hard nos." The Chargers still have zero interest trading away players like Mack, McConkey and Herbert.

Nov. 5th - ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell "If the Chargers are unloading, the Bills might call about cornerback Elijah Molden, who is due $3.3 million over the remainder of the season." This is just a projected target predicted by Barnwell, but noteworthy if the Chargers want to make a trade for other players in a package deal.

Chargers Trades, Roster Moves

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

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