NFL Trade Deadline Speculation Wonders About Justin Herbert to Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has suddenly been connected to speculation involving the Minnesota Vikings, creating an interesting conversation about what a potential blockbuster trade between the two organizations could look like.

NFL reporter Albert Breer wrote that the Vikings should at least inquire about Herbert, as it wouldn't hurt anything at all. Breer noted that “I wouldn't mind the Vikings taking a swing on this.” With the Bolts being winless halfway through the season and Kyler Murray not living up to expectations, this wouldn't be a stretch by either side.

However, Joe Horitz and Jim Harbaugh have made it crystal clear that Herbert is not available and they are sticking with their franchise quarterback.

Obviously moving on from a quarterback like Herbert would be an enormous decision for the organization. His arm strength, ability to make difficult throws, and overall physical tools have made him a major part of the Chargers future. Players with that kind of ability simply do not become available very often.

That is exactly why this situation is so interesting.

For the Vikings, the idea of bringing in Herbert would be a massive opportunity. The Vikings have been looking for long-term stability at the quarterback position, and acquiring someone with Herbert’s experience and ability would immediately change the conversation surrounding the franchise.

What exactly would the Chargers want in return?

Joe Hortiz Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A quarterback of Herbert’s caliber would not come cheap. Any team attempting to acquire him would likely have to put together a significant package involving valuable draft capital and potentially additional pieces. We're talking about multiple first-round picks.

Meanwhile, the Chargers would have an equally difficult decision. Moving a player like Herbert would signal a major change in direction, especially considering how important he has been to the organization. It would also raise questions about what the Bolts believe their future should look like and whether the team would be willing to start over at the most important position in football.

At this point, there is a difference between discussing a possible trade and suggesting that something is actually close to happening. Herbert remains a Charger, and speculation involving the Vikings should be treated accordingly. Still, the fact that his name is being connected to a potential move like this is enough to get people talking. If a deal of this magnitude ever became realistic, it would easily become one of the biggest quarterback stories in the NFL. The Vikings would potentially get their franchise quarterback, while the Chargers could find themselves entering an entirely different era.

It is a fascinating possibility, even if it remains just that for now.