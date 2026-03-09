Zion Johnson Departs: What Loss Means for the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are remaking their offense this offseason. Mike McDaniel was hired to replace Greg Roman as offensive coordinator. The Chargers were already facing the proposition of replacing at least two of their starting offensive lineman. There are several veteran free agent guards on the market that the Chargers should have their eyes on to fill out the group. They will need to find solutions as they will now be replacing all three interior starters, a fresh start for the group.

Chargers' former 2022 first-round pick, Zion Johnson, who started his rookie year at right guard and played the past three seasons at left guard, played on an expiring contract this past season after inconsistent performances throughout his time in Los Angeles. Johnson seemed to have taken a step forward and was the lone reliable offensive lineman following a season of catastrophic injuries to the line as a whole.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh always heaped praise on Johnson for his toughness, atttitude and consistency showing up to play. The two sides could not come to terms on a new contract before the start of free agency. Zion Johnson appears to be set to continue his career elsewhere as he has agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns.

Former Chargers G Zion Johnson reached agreement today on a three-year, $49.5 million deal including $32.4 million guaranteed with the Cleveland Browns, per his agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox. pic.twitter.com/295cu8Dh2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Johnson's reported contract terms are lower than expectations, which have left many fans wondering why the Chargers were not able to get a deal done. The inconsistencies have always been present with Johnson, specifically as a pass protector. The entire interior of the offensive line was atrocious in 2025 and new offensive coaching staff may have simply wanted a fresh start.

Chargers next moves at guard

Los Angeles already signed their new starting center, Tyler Biadasz, but now they are faced with replacing Zion Johnson at left guard and Mekhi Becton, and a steady rotation of different bodies at right guard. There are still plenty of veteran guards on the free agent market but age and contracts may give the Chargers pause heading into the 2026 season.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has been cautious with spending. Los Angeles has significant roster holes to fill and only five draft picks in the upcoming draft. The top of guard class has a good handful of day one starting interior offensive lineman and expect the Chargers to target adding one in the first few rounds of the draft.

Free agency is not over, but as free agency continues, other players are released. Given Hortiz' affinity for the compensatory pick formula and cycle any guards that may fit that are released should be viewed as immediate options for the Chargers to pounce on.

The Chargers will likely put together a combination of veteran guards and rookies to compete in training camp to build out the depth of the interior of the offensive line.