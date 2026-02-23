NFL Draft Positions the Los Angeles Chargers Will Focus on at the Combine

The Los Angeles Chargers and the NFL are officially kicking off draft season with the NFL Scouting Combine being readily available to them and the general national media. The Combine, starting from Feb. 23 to March 2, and on-field workouts will be held from Feb. 26 until March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Bolts will have a lot of work to do to continue filling out their roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season. While free agency will greatly help this roster fill out, ensuring knowledge of NFL prospects is the best way to continue building the foundation.

Positions Los Angeles Chargers Will Look Into at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Offensive Line

The most obvious position the Bolts will look to scout during the combine is the offensive line. A group that has struggled since the dawn of time for the Chargers, investing draft capital will be crucial in helping their superstar quarterback stay upright.

Offensive linemen are more than just the bench press drill; important notes can be had from seeing their 10-yard split, 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone times. This will be especially crucial when scouting for athletic lineman that fit into Mike McDaniel's zone-run heavy scheme.

Interior Defensive Line

The interior defensive line is very much an underrated need for the Bolts going into 2026. While Teair Tart just received a contract extension and Jamaree Caldwell + Justin Eboigbe look to be solid contributors, getting another force on the interior can be crucial to success. Look at both of the teams that made it to the Super Bowl and the interior line that they show.

That said, gaining more information on the class by seeing their explosiveness in drills and being able to interview certain players will be crucial in finding the right fit for the Super Bowl hopeful Chargers.

Cornerback

The final position on the docket is the Cornerback position. While this could be a dark-horse first-round selection for the Chargers, this is likely a Day Two spot to help bolster the defense. Cam Hart has been banged up, Benjamin St-Juste is a free agent and Donte Jackson's contract expires after the 2026 season.

Getting another contributor in the 2026 draft will help solidify the future of this defense while bringing extremely valuable depth in said draftee's rookie season. Being able to see injury history and skillsets from these corners will be crucial in the Bolts' decision to actually pull the trigger and draft one.

