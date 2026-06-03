Chargers' Omarion Hampton Should Top 2nd Year Breakout List

The Los Angeles Chargers have reconstructed their offense this offseason, adding a few new faces to hopefully help provide a better output. It began with the hiring of new coordinator Mike McDaniel, who's set to implement an explosive offensive system that should allow Justin Herbert to air the ball out more often than not.

The offensive line, on paper, appears to be better. The return of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are huge, along with the additions of Tyler Biadasz and rookie Jake Slaughter. That unit alone should help propel the Chargers' offense's ceiling.

When it comes to skill players, the Bolts' prominent signing was tight end David Njoku, a steal of a post-draft signing. He'll now join a core that includes Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Oronde Gadsden II and Tre Harris, among others.

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It appears that some have forgotten that the Chargers have a potential star running back waiting in the wings in Omarion Hampton. Hampton, their 2025 first round pick out of UNC, appeared in just 9 games as a rookie due to a nagging ankle injury. Hampton was cleared in time for the Chargers' Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots, but received just 1 carry.

Now healthy heading into the summer, Hampton is primed for a huge sophomore season. He should be among the top second-year breakout candidates for 2026.

Omarion Hampton set for major sophomore jump

Omarion Hampton | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports listed five second-year players set to have a big season in 2026. Hampton was named along with Abdul Carter (NYG), Ashton Jeanty (LV), Tetairoa McMillan (CAR) and Travis Hunter (JAX).

Podell wrote that "Hampton shined brightly at times while the Chargers' offensive line was without both of its projected starting tackles, Rashawn Slater (torn patellar tendon) and Joe Alt (ankle) being out for much of the season."

"With both returning to action in 2026 while operating in new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme, one that made stars out of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, Hampton is positioned for a massive year in his second NFL season."

Hampton totaled just 545 yards and 4 touchdowns as a rookie in limited time. He was able to grab 1 100-yard game under his belt in Week 4 against the New York Giants. As Podell mentioned, McDaniel put Mostert and Achane in positions to succeed in Miami. There's no reason he can't do the same with Hampton in LA.