David Njoku, Rashawn Slater Rankings Collapse Sets Up Chargers Comeback Story

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the hunt for a comeback story of sorts next season.

Those Chargers want to run it back to the playoffs under Jim Harbaugh, although this time, they want to notch at least one playoff win. In an effort to make that happen, the Chargers got active in free agency and brought on offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Those free agents include the hyped addition of David Njoku at tight end. And that overall offense loops in a couple of individual comeback stories worth monitoring.

There’s Njoku’s possible return to form, plus elite offensive tackle Rashawn Slater making his way back from a serious injury, too.

NFL rankings drop Chargers’ David Njoku, Rashawn Slater

Rashawn Slater | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s always nice to see the national side give the Chargers some serious attention.

That’s the case recently from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, where he wrapped up his player rankings that were based on talking to those around the NFL by highlighting some players who fell off the lists.

Njoku and Slater are two of the big ones.

The rankings ding Njoku for only starting 11 games in each of the last two years, regressing to just 48 targets and 33 catches for 293 yards and four scores last season. That’s way down from, say, his 123 targets, 882 yards and six scores from 2023.

Now 30 years old, Njoku fell out of favor in Cleveland last year and eventually made it clear that it would be his last season with the Browns. The hope now, then, is that linking up with McDaniel and a quarterback like Justin Herbert will help revive Njoku’s career.

As for Slater, an NFL executive told Fowler the following: "He's absolutely a top-10 tackle. He'll be back on it next year, I believe."

Not much of a debate there. The Chargers hit him with a four-year, $114 million extension last year for a reason. He suffered a torn patellar tendon during an August practice last year and now sounds ahead of schedule at the age of 27 as he attempts his comeback.

When it comes to Njoku, the Chargers would be happy to get a bonus with him returning to form. But Oronde Gadsden remains the top target at tight end and free-agent signing Charlie Kolar is in the mix too.

There’s no major fallback plan for a player like Slater, of course. The Chargers have Trey Pipkins as a capable swing backup, but names like Travis Burke are rookies who will need time.

Given what happened to the offensive line last year, onlookers understand all too well what Slater means to the Chargers. Provided he’s healthy, there’s no reason to think he won’t get back to top form, which would surely boost the chances Njoku can enjoy a little resurgence, too.

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