NFL Legend, Former Chargers OL Discusses Huge Expectations for Justin Herbert and OL

Going into the 2026 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in a place where they are in desperate need to prove themselves as one of the NFL's elite offenses. Going into Year 3 of Jim Harbaugh and now Year 1 of Mike McDaniel, the ceiling for this offense is as far as the players on the field are willing to take them.

All of this is to say that the offensive line for the Chargers will be a major driving force for either the team's success or failure. No one knows this better than Stan Brock, an NFL legend who spent time as the Chargers' offensive tackle from 1993 to 1995.

Stan Brock's Comments On The 2026 Los Angeles Chargers Squad

In an exclusive interview with NFL Reporter, Kyle Odegard, Brock was asked plenty of questions regarding the two NFL teams he played for, the New Orleans Saints and the San Diego Chargers. With his insight into NFL offensive line play and the franchise workings, his responses were intriguing.

Brock on Justin Herbert’s upside if Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater stay healthy

"Herbert can (have a career year). That's the big question mark every year: who are we going to lose? If they can stay healthy, it's critical to have those tackles. They take on the edge. Those three guys in the middle take on a lot, but when you're out there on that island, you're all by yourself out there."

With the Chargers' 2025 season essentially headlined by the factor of losing Rashawn Slater before the season began and Joe Alt for the majority of the year, Brock reiterates the importance of having those two guys back, helping Justin Herbert be the best quarterback he can be.

Brock on Joe Alt continuing to ascend

"His attitude, his demeanor-- he's a guy who is going to work hard to get better all the time at his trade. Those are the kind of guys you want to bank on, and to be your leaders."

Nobody knows what it takes to be an all-time NFL tackle more than Brock. He obviously has seen enough of Joe Alt in his few years in the league to believe that he can be a future leader and cornerstone of the Chargers franchise to come.

Brock on a quarterback being antsy when he doesn’t trust his tackles

"They can feel it. The quarterback knows it and understands it."

A simple yet very important answer by Brock. This was pretty obviously seen by the fans of the Chargers in the 2025 postseason loss to the New England Patriots. Herbert was facing pressure all year long, mitigating as much as he could. Unfortunately, a tipping point came in the playoffs, and his play took a toll. Herbert obviously did not trust what was in front of him and underperformed.

Brock on Alt and Slater being the full package

"They're both leaders. People trust them. I think they're both super-talented guys."

A simple endorsement of the offensive tackle talent of the Chargers from an NFL legend. Not much else to say other than the Chargers will need both of those guys to stay as healthy as possible to make the Super Bowl push that they have been hoping for for decades.