One Trade Deadline Move the Chargers Must Prioritize ASAP

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves deep in a hole that has never been overcome in the history of the NFL. With the merger starting in 1965, no team has ever gone 0-6 and made the playoffs. It is quite safe to say that, at this point, the Chargers will not be the first to do so.

With this understanding, it is important for the Bolts to look at their roster and begin rebuilding as soon as possible. The team needs to be realistic with themselves and begin to give fans some level of excitement; otherwise, the ticket sales and support for the team will continue to dwindle.

The Chargers Need to Trade Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the age of 35, Khalil Mack has earned his status as an NFL legend who deserves postseason success now that he is in the twilight of his NFL career. Mack has never won a playoff game in his career, and if he were to continue with the Chargers this season, he may never win one.

The Bolts obviously need as much ammunition as they can get to arm themselves for a successful rebuild heading into the 2027 season. Trading the veteran allows the team to get another draft pick and allows the team to respect Mack and his career, giving him an opportunity to have postseason success.

Before the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mack in regard to trade rumors: “I just got total faith in this team and this organization.… I have breath in my lungs,” According to Joaquin Ruiz, he said the latter half with a smile.

Things can change quickly, but Mack seems to be OK with another losing season. But the question is the 0-6 Chargers' OK with allowing this to happen? Are they OK with the possible loss of a draft asset because they preferred to keep a veteran with no future with the team?

If the team decides that trading Mack is the correct move, expect them to look at his current contract and look for a partnering team like the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams to all give him a call.

Current Contract Left: 1-year, $18 million



Estimated Trade Value: 2027 Third Round Selection + 2028 Sixth Round Selection

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