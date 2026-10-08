Ranking Chargers Trade Candidates If LA Starts Fire Sale

The NFL is a league where the roster churning never stops, even during the season when teams are taking form and showing off the efforts of the offseason. While this has a positive connotation, the Chargers' 2026 season is indicative of the Bolts' 2026 offseason, an offseason filled with half measures and unrighted confidence.

With this, the Chargers are 0-4 and seemingly ready to move on from valuable assets in hopes of creating a brighter future for a team that was seemingly ready to make a run in 2026. Who are some of the players the Chargers can move on from and get trade value?

1. Khalil Mack

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Khalil Mack is the most obvious player on the Chargers who should be traded to another team before the 2026 NFL trade deadline. A team that is in a position to compete and possibly make a run to the Super Bowl. Mack has been in the league since 2014 and has never won a playoff game.

He is by all means an NFL legend, and he deserves--in what is likely his last season in the NFL--to have a chance to make it far in the postseason. He is still playing at a high level, even at age 35. It would be hard to see Mack wearing another uniform in 2026, but for the Chargers, it makes no sense to keep him around during a failed season. Get your trade value and do right by one of your all-time great defenders.

Current Contract Left: 1-year, $18 million

Estimated Trade Value: 2027 Third Round Selection + 2028 Sixth Round Selection

2. Denzel Perryman

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Denzel Perryman, like Mack, is one of the Chargers' great leaders and long-time defenders. He is not expected to play much longer in the NFL as he is a 34-year-old thumping linebacker who is already not known for his premier sideline-to-sideline abilities.

Perryman can bring a much-needed thumping presence and leadership to a defense that is in need of such a skill set. Even with Perryman being the Chargers' "oldest" draft pick, it makes no sense to keep him around one last year, especially with other LBs on the roster, like Marlowe Wax, who can take on the role.

Current Contract Left: 1-year, $2.3 million

Estimated Trade Value: 2027 Seventh Round Pick / Late Round Pick Swap

3. Trey Pipkins III

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Trey Pipkins III is currently on injured reserve and will be needed as soon as he returns from injury, considering the Chargers are expected to play their Week 5 game against a strong Denver Broncos defense with an offensive line that can consist of 3 rookies, a second-year Day 3 offensive tackle and one of the worst guards in the NFL.

Even with the need for Pipkins III, he brings obvious trade value to any team that needs offensive linemen. He has guard/tackle versatility while being a strong leader with a little bit of playoff experience.

Current Contract Left: 2-years, $10.15 million

Estimated Trade Value: 2027 Fifth Round Pick

4. Derwin James Jr.

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Derwin James Jr. is the heart and soul of the Chargers' defense. He has been this since his arrival in 2018 as the Bolts' first-round pick. James Jr. has been a constant hellraiser for opposing offenses, striking fear into QBs and receivers alike.

That said, he is now 30 years old and is likely looking for a team that can actually make a playoff run and sees a real Super Bowl future. Trading James Jr. seems very unlikely given his brand-new contract extension, but weirder things have happened in the NFL.

Current Contract Left: 4-years, $100.2 million

Estimated Trade Value: 2027 Second Round Selection + 2028 Fifth Round Selection

5. Quentin Johnston

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Quentin Johnston is the player that seemingly every Chargers fan wants to trade away to another team, given his expectation as a first-round pick never really panning out, coupled with the constant drop issues and lack of explosive games.

Johnston has been very quiet in the 2026 NFL season, doing so after signing his fifth-year option, giving him one more season after 2026 with the team. Even with that, a team that wants to take a chance on a 6'4 athletic receiver can call the Chargers and make an offer to send him to whichever team is interested. This trade would allow the Bolts to play some of their younger receivers while giving the headache of Johnston to another franchise.

Current Contract Left: 2-years, 22.51 million

Estimated Trade Value: 2027 Fifth Round Selection

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