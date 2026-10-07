5 Khalil Mack Trade Destinations if the Chargers Start Tanking

If the Los Angeles Chargers continue down the path they are on, the possibility of making a major move before the trade deadline becomes harder to ignore. With a winless record, the Bolts have to start thinking beyond simply trying to salvage the current season. Which could put several veterans in an interesting position.

Khalil Mack is one of the biggest names who could become available if the organization decides that collecting future assets is more valuable than keeping its veteran core together.

Mack would immediately become an intriguing option for teams looking to add experience and another disruptive presence to their defense. He has spent his career playing in high-pressure situations and has the kind of veteran presence that can make sense for a contender looking to strengthen its pass rush for the second half of the season.

The selling factor would be his contract, and it’s really cheap considering the player Mack is. With his signing bonus already paid, teams would only have to pay this elite pass rusher Eight million dollars.

After two trades last week, here are more names to monitor ahead of next month’s #NFL trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/i9XdEC0oPQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2026

1. Chicago Bears

This only feels right of course. I mean, Mack has stated how much his time in Chicago meant to him. A reunion would make the most sense if you really think about it.

With Sweat and Odeyingbo as the anchors of the Bears edge rushers, Mack would fit right in with plenty to contribute to. The veteran would be a marvelous mentor, as well as a wrecking ball for team that has the potential for a successful season.

Khalil Mack reflects on his time with the Bears and says he has developed a great appreciation for it over the years and now understands how rare championship caliber teams are:



“Looking back on it, you realize how important those moments are…those teams that you got..that… pic.twitter.com/dgUcx4xUgp — Bearsszn (@bearszn) October 3, 2026

2. Dallas cowboys

The Cowboys have been looking for ways to make their defense more dangerous. Adding someone with Mack’s experience could immediately give that unit another legitimate threat off the edge. He would not have to be the player carrying the entire defense either, which could allow him to be used more strategically.

Mack also brings something that cannot really be taught at this point in his career. He knows how to prepare, he knows how to attack opposing quarterbacks and he has been through almost every situation an NFL player can experience.

They need another weapon on the edge, especially since the departure of Micah Parsons. The Cowboys would be smart to field some offers over to the Chargers if he becomes available.

3. San Fransisco 49ers

San Francisco has consistently valued having a strong defensive front, and putting Mack into that type of environment would give the team another experienced pass rusher who knows how to create problems without needing to dominate every single snap.

With multiple injuries to the defensive line like Nick Bosa, it would make a lot of sense for them to acquire Mack. The 49ers are a very competitive team that always falls short due to injuries, this new addition would be a safetey blanket in a way.

4. Carolina Panthers

Carolina would be a more interesting option, but I actually think it could work. The Panthers need to continue building a defense that can consistently pressure quarterbacks.

Even if he is not putting up the same numbers he did earlier in his career, his presence alone would make him valuable.

This would also be a situation where Mack could take on more of a leadership role. A younger defense could benefit from having someone around who has spent years playing at an elite level.

5. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona is another team that could make a lot of sense if Mack decides he wants a different opportunity. The Cardinals have a pretty bad defense in points allowed per game. If they brought him in, the talent level would automatically elevate.

The Cardinals have been building toward a more competitive defense, and adding a veteran of Mack’s caliber would give them another piece that offenses would have to account for every week.

The Cards have allowed 434 points over the 14 game stretch.



Arizona's franchise worst points allowed previous to last season's 488 was 455. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 5, 2026

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