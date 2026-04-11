Chargers Quietly Lean on Overlooked Connection With Latest NFL Draft Visit

The Los Angeles Chargers like to be secretive about NFL draft plans when they can. It’s almost unusual for word about their “30” visits to go public, at least compared to other NFL teams.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. don’t even bother with firing off the standard pre-draft smokescreen or two, just to get other teams off the trail of what they might be doing.

But details slip out every now and then.

And a new report around a visit sees the Chargers using a bit of an overlooked connection to find mid-to-late-round prospects who might be a fit on draft day, or even in undrafted free agency.

The Chargers probably didn’t want it getting so much publicity, but here it is, anyway.

NFL draft meeting news has Chargers going sleeper hunting

Michael Heldman | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers visited with Central Michigan’s Michael Heldman, an edge rusher prospect who has flown a bit under the proverbial radar so far during the process.

What’s interesting here is the Chargers brought back Chris O’Leary from the college ranks to serve as Jesse Minter’s replacement as defensive coordinator. He just spent a year in the MAC at Western Michigan, so he’s more than familiar with the prospects entering the draft.

Jim Harbaugh sending a coach to the college ranks to get coordinator experience is a common thing. He often, somewhat more quietly, leans on these personal connections to draft players, too, like when he provided intel on Michigan prospects.

Heldman is pretty interesting, too. He just posted 10.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. He measured about as elite as it gets, too, with a 9.88 RAS score, ranked 26 out of 2,105 edge prospects since 1987.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote the following: “Heldman was a pleasant surprise for NFL scouts this past season. He put it all together as a senior, and the result was a consistently disruptive edge rusher who won’t look out of place in an NFL training camp.”

No secret the Chargers need help at edge rusher. Khalil Mack is back on another one-year deal. Tuli Tuipulotu is a budding star due a contract extension. Kyle Kennard is a work in progress.

Heldman? He’d make sense as one of the Chargers’ five draft picks this year if they feel like he won’t fall into the realm of the undrafted.

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