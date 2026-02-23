Chargers Have an Overlooked Top-90 Free Agent They Can’t Afford to Lose
In this story:
The heavy-hitting free agents for the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t hard to figure out.
It’s the lesser-known ones who could have a massive impact.
The last few years for the Chargers under Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz serve up a pretty good example. A “big signing” like Mekhi Becton backfired. A smaller one like Teair Tart has turned into two contract extensions and one big payday already.
So, how do we apply this to the Chargers offseason right now?
RELATED: NFL Draft Positions the Los Angeles Chargers Will Focus on at the Combine
Chargers’ overlooked free agent is a top-90 player
First, a glance at the biggest names the Chargers have going to free agency:
- Khalil Mack
- Odafe Oweh
- Zion Johnson
- Keenan Allen
- Trey Lance
These are household names most fans would know. Oweh is arguably the most important, given their initial investement by trading for him.
Now, how about a smaller name:
- Jamaree Salyer
It’s actually Salyer who cracks the top 100 on a free-agent list from NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal:
“Salyer’s stretch on the blind side for the Chargers late last season changed my opinion of him and should change his market. He’s definitely a left tackle, and teams could do a lot worse with Salyer as a third tackle or bridge starter.”
Well-deserved, too.
Salyer isn’t a household name nationally, but he’s a former sixth-round pick who has been a fan favorite. Fans have seen him at tackle in past, then had to practically beg the Chargers to give him run at it again last season.
RELATED: Speed Demon Receiver Prospects Every Chargers Fan Dreams to Pair with Justin Herbert
Key swing offensive tackle depth isn’t easy to come by in the NFL. The Chargers found that out the hard way last year when Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater went down, then Trey Pipkins battled issues of his own.
Letting Salyer, a 25-year-old, versatile backup, go would be a silly self-inflicted wound, especially for a team that managed to see the worst-case scenario in front of Justin Herbert unfold multiple times last season.
Considering the Chargers need to focus so heavily on finding starters for the interior of the line, inking Salyer and preventing him from going to the market should be a top priority before things get wild.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling