Chargers Sneak Yet Another Trade in Before Final Cuts With Panthers

With final roster cuts quickly approaching, the Los Angeles Chargers made one more move before the deadline. The team worked out a trade with the Carolina Panthers as both organizations continue shaping their rosters for the upcoming season. Some fans saw this guy as a promising player for this defense, however staff had other plans.

The transaction included Chargers defensive lineman TeRah Edwards, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With the Bolts acquiring a 2028 sixth-round pick, and we all know Hortiz loves his draft picks. The move seems to be a very calculated action, which they must of been thinking about for several days now.

The move adds another chapter to what has been a busy period for the Chargers, who continue making decisions across the roster. With the regular season drawing closer, every transaction could play a role in how the team looks when the final roster is officially set.

As for Edwards, coming off of a strong preseason he should have plenty of success in Carolina.

The #Panthers are trading for #Chargers DT TeRah Edwards, sources say. One last one before the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/3JnvNLfmQ6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2026

Evaluating the trade, what this means for the chargers

With Edwards now headed to Carolina, the Chargers defensive line picture becomes a little clearer heading into final roster decisions.

Los Angeles has plenty of experience and talent up front, led by Teair Tart and a new addition to the team Dalvin Tomlinson. While younger players such as Jamaree Caldwell and Justin Eboigbe remain important pieces of the unit and to the future of the organization.

The move also says a lot about the competition the Chargers had along the interior defensive line. Edwards had put together a productive preseason, recording 10 total tackles across three games, as well as having a stellar preseason. However he was competing for a place in a crowded position group. The Chargers will now turn their attention toward finalizing the rest of the defensive line. The competition throughout training camp and the preseason has shown just how much depth the team has built in the trenches, making every roster decision more difficult. This was the plan all along though, build from the ground up and solidify an elite defense.

While Edwards departure clears up one spot, the remaining players still have work to do before the Chargers make their final cuts. Experience, versatility and special teams value could all play a role as the coaching staff decides which defensive linemen best fit the roster.