Chargers Roster Bubble Players: What Are Their Chances To Make Final 53 Before Preseason Finale?

With the Los Angeles Chargers finding themselves in the final week of preseason before the team is cut down from 90 to 53, the questions that we began the offseason with are still lingering: Who is going to make it? Who is not? Are they close?

All of these lingering questions can be summarized into one inquiry: How likely are these bubble players to survive the final cuts?

Chargers Roster Bubble Players Breakdown

WR #81, Dalevon Campbell - 30%

Dalevon Campbell has reportedly been making plays all offseason and was one of the Bolts' best preseason standouts last season. He has yet to make major plays in this preseason, but his jump-ball capabilities, along with his size/speed combination, make him an intriguing roster decision. Expect him to land on the team's practice squad.

OL #75, Trevor Penning - 50%

Trevor Penning went from a former-first round selection trade addition for the Bolts to a possible roster cut...after being considered for the starting left guard spot. Penning quickly fell out of favor for that spot in the offseason and has been passed up by other guys like Branson Taylor and Trey Pipkins (the team's swing OT). He is likely to be in competition with the two sixth-round picks the Bolts invested at guard this season: Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey for the final OL spot.

TE #42, Johnny Pascuzzi - 25%

Johnny Pascuzzi did not have much hype coming into the NFL as a UDFA pickup. However, during his preseason playing time, he has proved to be the best TE of all the UDFAs the Chargers added to compete for their TE4 spot. If the Bolts keep 4, it would be Pascuzzi. Unfortunately, with such a tight roster and the guaranteed keeping of FB Alec Ingold, the Bolts will likely place Pascuzzi on their practice squad.

QB #7, DJ Uiagalelei - 40%

DJ Uiagalelei has been one of the Bolts' most intriguing UDFA pickups in the Jim Harbaugh era. He was once a 5-star collegiate recruit who had moments of brilliance, but his career was mostly overshadowed by poor play. The Chargers gave him an opportunity, and Uiagalelei has impressed every step of the way, now pushing for the backup QB spot. He would need an incredible preseason performance against the Rams to make the roster as QB2; barring that incredible performance, he will remain on the practice squad for another season.

RB #35, Amar Johnson - 30%

Amar Johnson has been one of the best offensive standouts of the preseason for the Chargers, doing the same last year for the Green Bay Packers preseason squad. Though he has impressed, he has a busy three-headed RB room ahead of him, facing the same issue that Pascuzzi is: a likely full position room on a team that does not have the luxury to keep extra weapons on the final 53. Johnson will likely make the practice squad and be available if injuries were to occur.

DT #96, TeRah Edwards - 50%

TeRah Edwards, arguably the Chargers' best preseason player across the entire roster, will still have an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster, as the Bolts have five defensive tackles that they invested in with either draft capital or cap space. However, if the Chargers decide to only keep four EDGE rushers, they could make the case to keep six defensive tackles, allowing for Edwards to make the team. If not, expect Edwards to either be claimed off waivers or to make the practice squad for the second season in a row.

LB #25, Junior Colson - 45%

Junior Colson was once a third-round selection, a slam-dunk one, at that. He has dealt with a plethora of different injuries and struggled to be able to get himself up to "NFL Speed." These struggles are less loud in his third preseason with the team, as he recorded a pick-six in the Bolts' last preseason game, but he is still unlikely to make the roster as the team has five LBs with roles ahead of him. Look for Colson to either be traded for scraps or to be released outright, barring a major preseason performance ahead of roster cuts.

EDGE #54, Kyle Kennard - 55%

Kyle Kennard finds himself in a similar situation to Colson, where he was drafted somewhat early in the NFL Draft (fourth-round for Kennard's case), but has yet to adapt to the NFL level of play. Kennard is now dealing with an injury, hampering his chance of making the roster even more so. Luckily for Kennard, the team is likely to keep five EDGE rushers, and his investment as a fourth-round pick could be the saving grace for his roster spot going into year two of his NFL career. It is also a possibility for the Bolts to place Kennard on IR, ending his season but keeping him on the team for next year.

EDGE #56, Nadame Tucker - 25%

Nadame Tucker was one of the biggest UDFA splash signings of the 2026 offseason, as he was a draftable NFL player who found himself reunited with the defensive coordinator who had him break out in his final college season. Tucker has reportedly made plenty of splash plays in training camp, but he has yet to see that same success in the preseason, making his chances of making this roster slim. It is expected for him to stick around on the practice squad.

EDGE #51, Andre Carter II - 45%

Andre Carter II was a very late offseason addition by the Chargers, coming in only to help bolster an injured EDGE room. Instead of just being a body, Carter II has flashed nearly every single day of being with the team, both in practice and in the preseason. If Carter II has another elite preseason performance, he could push both Kennard and Tucker off the roster and take the spot...especially since he is also a special-teams-capable player.

S #40, Kendall Williamson - 50%

Kendall Williamson was one of the Chargers' surprise roster inclusions last season, making the team based on his special teams ability. He is now in a situation that finds himself behind five other safeties, with all of them either being key role players or draft picks. Williamson is arguably too good of a special teams player to leave off the roster, but keeping six safeties is a tough ask. A true coin-flip for Williamson, but a final preseason performance can tip the scales in either direction, making the decision easier for the team.

CB #46, Nikko Reed - 20%

Nikko Reed was the story of last preseason, making the Chargers' final roster due to his immense play as both a nickel defender and special teams contributor. This offseason, Reed has seen very limited hype, making it difficult to have him make the roster over other DBs who have been flashing. It is important to note that Reed did play well in limited time in the regular season last year, but it is hard to justify a roster spot for somebody based on one game of strong regular-season play.

CB #24, Rodney Shelley - 40%

Rodney Shelley is one of those "other DBs" who have been flashing ahead of Reed. Shelley has reportedly been very vocal and loud about his coverage wins, giving him some "flash" or "swag" that the team likes to have in their defensive backs. Shelley could very well make the roster as one of the last DB inclusions, but again, in a busy, competitive roster, he finds himself more likely to make the practice squad, coming very close to making the final 53.

CB #36, Avery Smith - 90%

Avery Smith is the defensive back who will make the final 53-man roster. He is experienced, a willing tackler, inside and outside versatility and is a special teams contributor. He checks every box for what the team wants, being arguably the UDFA who has flashed the most in both the preseason and offseason. The only way Smith does not make the roster would be due to a political decision: other players having more money or capital invested in them, yielding the spot over Smith, the guy who earned the spot.

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