6 Must-Watch Players in the Chargers' Preseason Finale Against the Rams

The last chance to make an impression on the Chargers coaching staff and front office has arrived. Former Chargers running back Austin Ekeler famously forced his way onto the roster with a monster performance in the final preseason game against the 49ers in 2017.

Let's dive into the players who are fighting for a roster spot or may have a bright future by earning a spot on the practice squad or simply can force the Chargers front office to make a tougher decision.

Jacob Spomer

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Jacob Spomer (60) in action during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers coaching staff gave undrafted free agent Jacob Spomer the chance to prove himself this preseason. Through two games, Spomer is the highest PFF graded center in the NFL, period. If he follows up his first two games with another performance against the Rams, this will clearly show the franchise he is ready for the backup center role and a veteran center on the practice squad would be the only addition the team should make.

Amar Johnson

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Amar Johnson (35) celebrates his two point conversion against the Houston Texans in the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amar Johnson had a big game against the Texans. His skillset most perfectly aligns with those of Keaton Mitchell. Mitchell is currently sidelined with what offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel described as a setback. If Johnson puts forth a good performance against the Rams, the Chargers may be talked into keeping four running backs on the initial 53 man roster.

Andre Carter II

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Adrian Martinez runs away from Chargers edge rusher Andre Carter II during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andre Carter II was a late addition to training camp and he has done nothing but produce since his arrival. He was once one of the most productive edge rushers in the country for the Army Black Knights and was being hyped as a potential high draft pick. Unfortunately, he had a rough pre-draft process and went undrafted.

Most prospects that come from the service academies struggle with the combine environment and testing. The reason for the struggles are simple, they have rigorous academic schedules and do not have the luxury to spend months focusing on combine training.

Carter now has several years under his belt in the NFL and has clearly grown into his frame. Could he stack another solid performance and sneak a fifth edge rusher spot and play special teams? It is possible with Kyle Kennard sidelined and fellow edge rusher Nadame Tucker fighting for the same role.

Junior Colson

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Junior Colson (25) reacts after a pick six during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Junior Colson has had a rough patch of luck his first years in the NFL. He is finally showing signs that he is taking steps forward and healthy. This is the time of Colson's story where a run-through-a-brick-wall lockerroom speech is warranted. This is his last shot, at least with the Chargers.

Colson can put together another strong preseason game and force his way onto the roster and be apart of the Chargers linebacker room of the future. Regardless of what happens on roster cutdown day, this is not the end of Junior Colson's football journey, he is too talented to not be on an NFL roster. After two frustrating seasons, he can finally make his mark and show he is not finished, that is definitely worth watching Thursday night.

TeRah Edwards

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards (94) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TeRah Edwards signed with the Chargers as an unrafted free agent following the 2025 draft. He played well in the preseason, highlighted by an interception and eventually found his way to the practice squad. Edwards has made significant improvements to his game and has been disruptive throughout the preseason.

The Chargers currently have a stack of five defensive tackles who are locks to make the 53-man roster, but they have carried six in each of the past two seasons on the initial roster. The roster math is tightening with quality depth all over the roster, but can Edwards put forth an undeniable performance against the Rams and jump onto the 53-man roster?

Greg Desrosiers Jr

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Greg Desrosiers Jr. (31) rushes against Houston Texans in the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers always have a fun undrafted running back to root for. Greg Desrosiers Jr. lead the team in rushing among the running backs against the 49ers, he has shown excellent burst and overall juice as a runner. More importantly, he has excelled on special teams making a tackle in each preseason game.

Desrosiers is a long shot to make the roster with multiple veterans ahead of him. He could snag a spot on the practice squad in large part to his special teams efforts to pair with his abilities as a runner.