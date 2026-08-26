Final Practice of Chargers Camp Before Facing the Rams, Roster Cutdown Day Looms

The Los Angeles Chargers held their final practice of training camp on Tuesday in preparation for their Thursday night preseason matchup against the neighboring Rams. Training camp has included roster battles and in some cases a preparation for the passing of the torch in the near future for several young players.

The preseason matchup will be the last chance for roster bubble players and players fighting for roles to build their case with their film resume. Roster cutdown day is Sunday with a deadline of 3p Pacific time.

The roster cutdowns may be heavily influenced by the players who are currently injured and sitting out of practice. Let's dive into the press conferences and news of the day from the Chargers last day of training camp.

Injury Updates

Running back Keaton Mitchell has missed the past three practices after suffering what offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel called a setback. Mitchell suffered a major injury to his left knee in 2023 that caused him to miss half of the 2024 season. He had a minor issue with the knee last season but did not miss future time after being pulled from a December game.

The timing of Mitchell's setback raises the question of whether the Chargers will consider keeping four running backs on the initial 53-man roster. Amar Johnson would likely be the leader for that role if he can force the door open Thursday night against the Rams.

The following Chargers did not participate in Tuesday's final practice in addition to Mitchell:



Offensive lineman Branson Taylor

Edge rusher Kyle Kennard

Tight end Scott Matlock

Wide receiver Sincere Brown

Additionally, cornerback Eric Rogers and wide receiver Brenen Thompson participated in some individual drills but did not fully participate in practice.



The left guard situation

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Trey Pipkins blocks for quarterback Justin Herbert (10) agasinst Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There may be a time in the future where the 2026 Chargers will have a footnote in the history of the franchise simply named "The Left Guard Siuation". Both offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and head coach Jim Harbaugh have mentioned Kayode Awosika as the leader for the left guard job in the building after having five different players compete for the job. Yet for four straight practices following a season-ending injury to starting center Tyler Biadasz, the Chargers have started their first team period offense with veteran Trey Pipkins at left guard.

Pipkins, who was a late add to the competition, has been filling in for Rashawn Slater at left tackle the past few weeks. Training camp ended on Tuesday. The last chance any player has to impress and open a door for themselves is the final preseason game against the Rams on Thursday night. Yet, the Chargers still do not have a full starting offensive line.

Whichever player steps out in front of Justin Herbert Thursday night against the Rams is the likely winner, but, we will not truly know until there is an official announcement.

Plan for the Rams

Head coach Jim Harbaugh outlined the expectation for the starting units against the Rams in the final preseason game. The expectation was that the starters would get two series in this game but Harbaugh has clarified that to mean the starters will get six to nine plays each, with Derwin James and Khalil Mack not playing.

The final preseason game marks the end of the road for many players on the 90-man roster. The official roster cutdown day is on Sunday. Luckily, some players will find their way to the Chargers practice squad or other squads throughout the league. Several former Chargers have thrived North of the border in the CFL lately or the UFL spring league.

The Chargers will not let the starters eat too many reps for those players fighting for their football lives on Thursday night. The roster battles will hopefully be answered and finalized and Sunday's cutdown day will be the first step forward with the 2026 Chargers.