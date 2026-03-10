Chargers Projected Depth Chart Lineup After Charlie Kolar Signing

The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off free agency on Monday afternoon by agreeing to sign former Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar to a three year deal worth $24.3 million. They paid a premium for the best blocking tight end on the market this offseason.

While it was an offensive skill position that they added, Kolar won't be viewed as a "weapon" for Justin Herbert to target consistently. That's just not who Kolar is as a player. For new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, this could allow for more 12 personnel sets, with Kolar basically being an extra offensive lineman.

Just because he's known as a blocker, doesn't mean Kolar is inept as a receiver. He's actually coming off of a career year, hauling in 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. The former 2022 fourth-round pick has just three drops on 41 targets since entering the league. Defenses won't exactly zero in on Kolar, so if a play breaks down and he's open, expect the catch to be made.

This won't take targets away from standout rookie Oronde Gadsden II, but it certainly adds a prominent figure to the tight end room. Here's where the Chargers' tight end depth chart stands following the Kolar signing.

Chargers TE depth chart still thin after Charlie Kolar signing

Charlie Kolar | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

As it stands right now, the Chargers have just two tight ends rostered following the Kolar addition. When the signing becomes official on Wednesday at 4pm ET, it'll be Gadsden as TE1, with Kolar right behind him.

The Chargers have veteran Tyler Conklin as one of their free agents, but it's safe to say there won't be a reunion due to how disastrous the signing went. Conklin caught seven passes for 101 yards in 13 games with five starts. He was essentially benched in favor of Gadsden due to poor play.

Then there's Tucker Fisk, one of the Chargers' restricted free agents. Being a restricted free agent means that the Chargers will give Fisk a qualifying offer, allowing him to still negotiate with other teams. If another team decides to match that offer, then they'd have to surrender draft capital to the Chargers. This makes it unlikely another team swoops in to take Fisk, so expect him back on the roster.

With Gadsden and Kolar slotted in as the main two options for now, the Chargers have to be ecsatic from where their tight end room was a few years ago compared to now.