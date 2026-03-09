Chargers Agree to Terms with Free Agent TE Charlie Kolar

The revamp of the tight end room for the Los Angeles Chargers continues.

Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chargers agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar.

According to the report, it’s a three-year deal worth $24.3 million for Kolar, which would make him the highest-paid blocking tight end.

Distinctions aside, the Chargers desperately needed upgrades to a key spot for Justin Herbert in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Charlie Kolar's fit with Mike McDaniel, Oronde Gadsden

This one wasn't hard to see coming.

After all, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz helped draft Kolar in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft during his days with the Ravens. That connection is why the Chargers looked like fits for say, Tyler Linderbaum, too.

Instead, the Chargers hope to right some serious wrongs here after fumbling the tight end position for years with names like Hayden Hurst.

Over the last few weeks, the Chargers cleaned house at that spot on the depth chart, cutting Will Dissly and essentially admitting that Tyler Conklin wouldn't be back.

The good news? A rookie Oronde Gadsden quickly emerged as one of Herbert's favorite weapons in the passing attack last year. He's a breakout player about to see an even bigger role.

Kolar, then, is more of a run-game addition for a Chargers team wanting to pound the rock early and often with Omarion Hampton.

