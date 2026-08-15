What if the Chargers are the L.A. Team that Leads the NFL in Sacks in 2026?

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams obviously have Sofi Stadium in common. This past season, both clubs made the playoffs as wild card participants. Jim Harbaugh’s team was knocked out in the first round by the Super Bowl-bound New England Patriots, 16-3. Meanwhile, Shawn McVay’s squad went on the road and bounced the Panthers and Bears in consecutive weeks only to lose the NFC title game at Seattle.

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The Rams’ front office garnered a lot of praise for its offseason aggressiveness, orchestrating trades for 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett (Browns), as well as two-time Super Bowl champion cornerback Trent McDuffie (Chiefs). And there’s talk of a return to the field for 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time First Team All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who hasn’t played football since 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers were a Top 10 defense in 2025

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Meanwhile, general manager Joe Hortiz and the Bolts were relatively quiet when it came to free agency, and their most notable additions came on offense. Then again, the Chargers gave up the fifth-fewest total yards and passing yards in the league in 2025. Only seven teams in the league gave up fewer yards per game on the ground.

Over the course of the last week or so, Chargers’ writer Kris Rhim of ESPN made the following training camp observations regarding the team’s front seven. For instance, he mentioned last weekend that “outside linebacker Khalil Mack was explosive throughout practice and had several would-be sacks. Tuli Tuipulotu and Nadame Tucker (pictured against the Texans in Thursday's preseason win) were also consistently disruptive off the edge.”

He also stated that “defensive tackles Jamaree Caldwell, Teair Tart and (Justin) Eboigbe continued to disrupt the run game and generate pressure on the quarterback.”

Chargers’ rookie Akheem Mesidor bears watching

Akheem Mesidor with the inside pass rush splitting Spomer & Slaughter.



Mesidor will be a problem anywhere on the DLine ⚡️📈 pic.twitter.com/wSzdw8AxT8 — Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) August 8, 2026

On Tuesday, the Bolts’ first-round pick in April made his presence felt. “Outside linebacker Akheem Mesidor blew by offensive lineman Travis Burke, “explained Rhim, “on a rep that might have resulted in a sack of quarterback Trey Lance. Mesidor also easily shed offensive lineman Branson Taylor on a Kimani Vidal run that likely would’ve been stopped in the backfield.”

In 2025, the Rams were tied for seventh in the league with 47 sacks. The Chargers were right on their heels with 45 quarterback traps. Logic says that the addition of Garrett and his 23.0 sacks from this past season, along with incumbents Byron Young (12.0 sacks in 2025), Kobie Turner (7.0), Braden Fiske (3.0), and Josaiah Stewart (3.0) means that Rams’ sack total could jump significantly this upcoming season, with or without Donald.

Chargers have an extremely formidable defensive front

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This past season, Tuipulotu was a first-time Pro Bowler and finished with a career-high 13.0 sacks. While 2025 midseason Odafe Oweh and his 7.5 sacks left for Washington in free agency this offseason, Eboigbe (6.0) and the ageless Mack (5.5 sacks in 12 games) teamed for 11.5 QB traps this past season.

Add in newcomers Mesidor and Tucker, as well as experienced defenders Daiyan Henley and Bud Dupree, and this is a talented and deep front seven that new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary will certainly take advantage of.

The last time the Chargers actually led the NFL in sacks was exactly 20 seasons ago. In 2006, during the team’s franchise-record 14-2 showing, the Bolts dropped opposing signal-callers a combined 61 times. That’s a little food for thought if the Bolts steal the sack spotlight from their SoFi Stadium roommates this upcoming season.