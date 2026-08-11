Some Almost Shocking Chargers Coach Comments Repaints Final Cuts Outlook at Key Spot

Every team has to make tough calls at final cuts after training camp, but it feels especially critical and difficult for the Los Angeles Chargers this summer.

These Chargers, after all, enter Year 3 of the Jim Harbaugh era and have once again undergone a serious roster churn as he remakes the program.

Amplifying that is the arrival of two new coordinators who want to put their own stamps on both sides of the ball: Mike McDaniel for the offense and Chris O’Leary for the defense.

All this means Chargers recent draft picks, signings and longstanding veterans aren’t guaranteed anything as the program gets reshaped once again.

Some key comments dropped recently certainly hint at this well enough.

Chargers coach hints at key final roster battle info

Kyle Kennard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The comments in question come from O’Leary and the defensive side of the ball.

There’s supposed to be a theme of continuity for the defense, given that O’Leary worked under Jesse Minter before going to the college level for a year. Harbaugh brought him back to keep things going when Minter left this offseason to coach Baltimore.

But that doesn't guarantee anything, especially at the edge-rushing spot.

Speaking with reporters around a training camp practice this week, O’Leary had nothing but praise for undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker, saying the rookie has “done a really good job.”

More telling might be O’Leary’s comments on Kyle Kennard: "Consistently getting better...the effort has improved."

That comment about “effort” sure seems to stick out. Fans and the Chargers had pretty big expectations for Kennard when he arrived via the fourth round in 2025. But he simply hasn’t been able to break into the rotation often.

This, in part, led to the trade for Odafe Oweh last season. Once he got away in free agency, the Chargers used a first-round pick on Akheem Mesidor and Tucker followed O’Leary from college as a college free agent.

Hope that the super-productive Tucker would be an undrafted success story after reuniting with O’Leary seemed to be more of a fan dream than what would be guaranteed to play out in camp. But he’s having a superb summer so far and indeed appears to have an inside track on a final 53 spot.

Right now, that could have the edge rushing depth chart looking like this on the final 53:

Khalil Mack

Tuli Tuipulotu

Akheem Mesidor (R)

Kyle Kennard

Nadame Tucker (R)

If Kennard doesn’t keep ascending, though, veteran Bud Dupree is still right there as a veteran option. Or, if there’s a roster crunch, the Chargers could always choose to keep four with reserves on the practice squad.

Regardless, it’s seemingly a telling comment from O’Leary about what might’ve gone wrong in the past, some public motivation for players and a sign of what’s to come as the summer continues.

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