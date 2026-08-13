2 Chargers Rookie Edge Rushers Making Their Case During Training Camp

Training camp is where young players turn potential into opportunity, and the Los Angeles Chargers have two hungry rookies looking to do exactly that. For players trying to earn a spot on the roster and set up long-term careers, every repetition matters. Showing up to the practice facility early and leaving late are what can leave lasting impressions on the coaching staff.

Getting valuable work against elite-level talent in training camp will give them the chance to truly show the Chargers what they can bring to this defense. With that being said, these two rookies in particular are turning heads.

Akheem Mesidor

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This won't shock most Charger fans, but first-round draft pick Akheem Mesidor is flashing in camp. The Canadian native had a phenomenal season with the Miami Hurricanes and is showing no signs of stopping.

The Chargers knew they were getting a talented player when they drafted Mesidor, but he is wasting no time showing why he belongs at the next level. According to Eric Smith of Chargers.com, Mesidor showed up big on a play splitting a double team and recording what would have been a legit tackle for loss.

On top of that, Chargers Editor Eric Smith also stated "The 2026 first-round pick used a lethal spin move to get past right tackle Joe Alt, producing one of the cleanest wins we've seen so far in camp". Winning reps against Pro-Bowl caliber tackles is exactly what earns you the attention of the coaches.

With Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu alongside him, he won't have the pressure to carry the Chargers pass rush. He will now have more than enough freedom on that line to make meaningful plays. Mesidor also benefits from their knowledge of the game, getting helpful insights to elevate his talents. Having that at your disposal can be very beneficial in his development as a player.

Nadame Tucker

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This undrafted free agent coming out of Western Michigan has been gaining some attention as preseason continues. Nadame Tucker had a very productive year in 2025, recording over 14 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Tucker is a legit game-wrecker, a player who can make big plays when it matters.

ESPN reporter Kris Rhim mentioned "Nadame Tucker looked great matched up against Taylor". Even rising stars from the offensive side of the ball are having problems with this guy. Tucker seems to be flashing every chance he gets, registering countless wins in team and individual drills.

Nadame Tucker has a real chance to turn this hype into something bigger. He will need a productive training camp and impressive preseason games to stay in the mix. If he can build on his already impressive start to camp, he might force the Chargers into making a tough roster decision.