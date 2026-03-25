4 Players Who Won’t Be on the Chargers Roster by Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers have some big names who won’t make it to the Week 1 roster this upcoming season.

Now going into Year 3 of the Jim Harbaugh experience, the roster churn continues as he reshapes the program to better match his vision, with an assist from general manager Joe Hortiz.

Normally, the revamp wouldn’t be as drastic this offseason. But Harbaugh left his conservative shell and went out to get offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who has already rather dramatically overhauled the offensive side of the ball.

Here’s a look at four notable names who won’t make it to Week 1 after training camp roster battles with new additions.

LB Junior Colson

Junior Colson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Things just haven’t panned out for Junior Colson. He’s a former third-round pick in 2024 with a Michigan connection on his resume. But he had a so-so rookie year and his entire sophomore season derailed by injury. The Chargers already brought back Denzel Perryman for another go, have Daiyan Henley as a leader of the defense and key depth names like Troy Dye, Del'Shawn Phillips and now Marlowe Wax…before any other additions this offseason.

OL Trevor Penning

Trevor Penning | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Yes, the Chargers just re-signed Trevor Penning. No, that doesn’t make him a roster lock. The Chargers will likely attack the interior offensive line multiple times during and after the draft. They think they might have a starter in Cole Strange at one guard spot. And a drafted rookie, plus undrafted free agents or other veteran free agents who become available, could battle for depth spots. Don’t forget the overlooked signing of Ben Cleveland, who could easily win a depth spot.

Edge Bud Dupree

Bud Dupree | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bud Dupree technically has one year left on his deal. But the Chargers project to add more pressure-creators between now and Week 1. That could be a notable draft pick, or a free agent or even waiver wire addition. They have Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu as the one-two punch, but Odafe Oweh’s outburst last year showed them just how important that third spot in the rotation is. They also have former draft pick Kyle Kennard developing, so there’s only so many spots to go around on the final 53.

WR Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Here’s a controversial one. The Chargers technically haven’t made a decision on Quentin Johnston’s fifth-year option yet. That it’s taking this long sort of says it all. They figure to exercise it just to keep control of the former first-round pick, but his dramatic drop issues continue to be a thing. He’s scored eight touchdowns in each of his last two seasons, but overall, he’s caught just 144 of his 243 targets over three years. McDaniel might demand more burst, separation and reliability from his wideouts, never mind expanded route trees. If the right, perhaps even smaller than expected offer comes up, the Chargers might move on while the new coordinator overhauls the system.

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