Popular Chargers Veteran Picking Up Steam As Major Cut Candidate

The Los Angeles Chargers have some serious talent on the defensive side of the ball. Their front alone is outstanding, with Teair Tart, Dalvin Tomlinson, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu on the defensive line. The second line of defense isn't too bad either, with Daiyan Henley manning the middle of the group.

The secondary has its young risers as well, with Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still moving into prominent starting roles during their sophomore seasons last year. Donte Jackson and star safety Derwin James are the primary veterans in the secondary. There's still one more important piece to the puzzle in all of this, that being Tony Jefferson.

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Jefferson's story is unique, as he initially retired in 2023 to work in the Baltimore Ravens' scouting department before landing with the Bolts in 2024. Heading into his third year with LA, could Jefferson's roster spot be in danger following the draft? Benjamin Solak of ESPN mentioned it as a possibility.

Tony Jefferson on 'hot seat' following draft

Tony Jefferson | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Age and money are factors in this, as Jefferson is 34 years old and is on the books for just $2 million in 2026. Solak also added that the Chargers' additions at safety, specifically this year, could push Jefferson out of the rotation completely.

"Jefferson was fending off only RJ Mickens last year," Solak wrote. "But in the fourth round of the 2026 draft, the Chargers added Arizona's Genesis Smith, a deep safety with speed for days. Smith simply covers far more ground than Jefferson does at this stage."

"If Smith gets the playbook under his belt quickly, it's hard to see either incumbent safety keeping him off the inside track for day one starts in the deep middle."

Genesis Smith had 77 tackles, 8 passes defensed and 3 sacks at Arizona last season. That's a major indication that he can line up all over the field, which will make Chris O'Leary's job easier. They already have James for that role, but mixing up different looks with Smith on the field as well wouldn't be a bad idea.

It really begs the question of where Jefferson even fits with the names at safety. James, Smith, RJ Mickens and Elijah Molden all figure to play snaps this season.

It wouldn't be surprising to unfortunately see this become a reality.