2 Roster Decisions that Could Define the Chargers' Season

The Los Angeles Chargers were very active in shuffling around their roster at the roster cutdown deadline. The Chargers traded away two players who may have provided depth on the roster. Los Angeles has a deep roster at most positions but there are still several questions heading into the season.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has displayed a pattern in his first three years leading the front office. As Hortiz has worked to turn over and remake the roster, the Chargers have shown an inclination to aggressively and directly address perceived roster weaknesses so far in the offseason. The effectiveness of this approach is still up for debate. Let's take a look at two big roster decisions that were made at cutdown day and how they could define the Chargers season.

Fourth cornerback was not settled in camp and preseason

The Chargers entered the offseason having not replaced cornerback Benjamin St. Juste and his production from 2025. The Chargers were looking to draft a corner in the 2026 draft but unfortunately the board did not fall in their favor.

In lieu of a draft pick or a veteran free agent addition, the Chargers allowed a competition between 2025 and 2026 undrafted free agents take place to fill out the room. Highly coveted undrafted free agent Avery Smith entered camp with the highest expectations to challenge Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers for a role in the room.

The Chargers traded away Smith to the Seattle Seahawks at cutdown day, Eric Rogers was never healthy and Nikko Reed survived waivers and re-signed to the practice squad. Undrafted free agent Rodney Shelley ended up earning the final roster spot but veteran special teams ace Deane Leonard is tentatively penciled in as the fourth cornerback.

Cornerback is a position with a high attrition rate. It is fair to assume that at some point this upcoming season the Chargers depth in the cornerback room will be tested. Is it deep enough?

What are the Chargers doing at left guard?

The Los Angeles Chargers essentially kept 12 offensive linemen on the roster with Branson Taylor designated to return from injured reserve. The Chargers drafted four offensive linemen and general manager Joe Hortiz even made a tongue-in-cheek comment about fans complaining about the offensive line that was caught during Alex Harkey's draft call.

Despite drafting four offensive linemen, signing three external free agents in addition to re-signing internal free agents Trey Pipkins and Trevor Penning, the Chargers are less than two weeks away from the start of the season and do not have a starting left guard. Head coach Jim Harbaugh shockingly said at a press conference after the roster was finalized that the team could consider a platoon situation at guard and play multiple players or the hot hand at left guard.

The Chargers made roster maneuvers around cutdown day to ensure they kept their offensive line room and did not expose any of them to the waiver wire. After last season, where the Chargers were starting fifth and sixth string offensive lineman, the volume of lineman makes sense to avoid a repeat of watching quarterback Justin Herbert take historic damage. The Chargers may not have a defined starter but they do have bodies to throw at the problem when injuries arise.

The roster questions that will define the Chargers season

The Chargers have made their roster decisions but may continue to churn over the bottom of the roster and make moves here and there. The cornerback depth and the questions marks along the interior of the offensive line will be the defining decisions for the season.