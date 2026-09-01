JJ McCarthy Next Team Market Flips Overnight on Kalshi

In less than 24 hours, JJ McCarthy’s trade market on Kalshi has gone bullish on a move from the Minnesota Vikings. McCarthy is on two Kalshi trade markets, including his next team and the price of a trade.

One team on the rise in his next team market is the Los Angeles Chargers, who added 10% overnight and now sit with an 18% chance of trading for him. He also added 2% to his trade price, which is now at 43%.

JJ McCarthy next team - Kalshi

Minnesota Vikings 54%

Los Angeles Chargers 18%

Will JJ McCarthy be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 43%

No 61%

Kalshi settles these markets based on which team McCarthy is with and whether any team trades for him by December 1, 2026. Trading $10 on him landing with the Chargers profits $42.50. That same $10 trade profits $11.95 on him being traded outright.

A reunion in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Chargers are the team to watch in the JJ McCarthy market, and Kalshi agrees. The x-factor here is Jim Harbaugh, who was McCarthy’s college coach at Michigan. The two have a great relationship and plenty of success. In their time together in Ann Arbor, Michigan had two college football playoff appearances and won a National Championship in 2023.

In his two seasons starting in 2022 and 2023, McCarthy went for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns and 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns, respectively. He had just nine interceptions across both seasons.

The Chargers' QB situation behind Justin Herbert is a bit questionable, with Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei competing for the QB2 spot, but neither of them really gaining a lead. Across the last two preseasons, both completed under 60% of their pass attempts for less than 600 yards and no more than four touchdowns.

Harbaugh could ultimately pull the plug on both QBs and bring in McCarthy, who he has the experience and rapport with.

Staying put

There is also a high chance that the Minnesota Vikings hold on to McCarthy, who was worth a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, given coach Kevin O’Connell’s history in developing QBs.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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