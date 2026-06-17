Chargers Roster Spotlights: Evan Svoboda, if Josh Allen Transitioned to Tight End

Evan Svoboda, born on March 31, 2003, played his high school football at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Arizona. As a multi-sport athlete playing both basketball and football, he earned a two-star recruiting status as a pro-style quarterback, according to 247Sports.

Svoboda committed to Snow College for the 2021 season, where he was a backup. He decided to transfer to the University of Wyoming for the 2022 season, where he did not appear in a single game. Svoboda stayed the course, appearing in ten games in 2023, starting one of them at QB.

In 2024, Svoboda got his shot as the wild Wyoming QB wearing No. 17 (not named Josh Allen...?) where he threw for 1,318 yards, five touchdowns and 8 interceptions, while rushing for 237 yards and five touchdowns.

This turnover-heavy season disallowed the now-senior QB to return as the starter in 2025, thus yielding his decision to transition to tight end, using his athletic tools for the receiving game. Svoboda did not receive many targets, seeing himself on the field mainly as a blocker and as a secondary option behind John Michael Gyllenborg, the more highly coveted Wyoming TE.

Chargers Evan Svoboda, TE Wyoming

The prospect from Mesa, Arizona, went undrafted, with the Los Angeles Chargers deciding to pick him up as an undrafted free agent, likely due to his extremely intriguing athletic traits and experience at QB. Same method they had for former contributor, Stone Smartt.

2025 Season Stats

12 Games

11 Catches

92 Yards

1 Touchdown

1 Thrown Interception

Measurables

Mockdraftable measurables are unavailable. Below is his RAS card.

Evan Svoboda is a TE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.88 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 18 out of 1471 TE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/Q5FWXY7Qdz pic.twitter.com/MYHcYEtfzD — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 15, 2026

Contract Status

"Evan Svoboda signed a three year, $3,113,000 UDFA contract with the Chargers on May 8, 2026. $13,000 is guaranteed. This guarantee ranked 292nd among the 382 UDFA signings who received a guarantee in 2026." - OverTheCap

Evan Svoboda's 2026 Season Outlook

The Chargers' tight end room is solidified from positions 1-3, with possible room for a fourth, if the Bolts opt to keep four TEs and a fullback on the roster, really leaning into a stronger run game under Mike McDaniel.

Svoboda has a real chance to be that fourth option, as he possesses immense athletic traits and the ability to make a difference in the run game. However, he is more likely to see himself on the practice squad, continuing his tight end development.

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