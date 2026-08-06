Chargers Roster Spotlights: Mante Morrow, 3 Years Sitting on a D3 Bench to NFL Pro, A Story of Perseverance

Mante Morrow, born on Jan 15, 2002, in Joliet, Illinois, played his high school ball at Joliet West High School, where he has no known recruiting profile, with MaxPreps claiming that Morrow graduated in 2020. From what is able to be gathered, he took his talents to Benedictine University, where he was on the football team for three years, not recording any singular statistic, according to the athletics website.

With three seasons not seeing the field with the program, Morrow decided to transfer to the Upper Iowa Peacocks, where he instantly saw playing time, earning All-GLVC First Team, recording a team-high 58 receptions for 827 yards, along with seven touchdowns. 2024 was a small step back for Morrow, earning All-GLVC Second Team earning a team-high 537 yards for nine touchdowns.

Going into year six of college athletics, year three with the Peacocks, Morrow's 2025 year had everything on the line for his athletic future. He was able to earn a laundry list of accolades, with some of the highlights being D2Football Elite Top 100, All-GLVC First Team and Don Hansen All-American Honorable Mention.

With a nationally recognized season, Morrow was able to garner some NFL hype, with NFL Scouts describing him as one of the best receivers in program history who has excellent "Height/Weight/Speed" measurables to coincide with his elite work ethic and strong character.

Chargers Mante Morrow, WR Upper Iowa

The Los Angeles Chargers saw Morrow's athletic profile and decided to give him a UDFA contract. Morrow has plenty of potential to make highlight-level plays during Chargers training camp and is expected to compete.

2025 Season Stats

11 Games

55 Receptions

1007 Yards

12 Touchdowns

Measurables

No Mockdraftable page or RAS Card is available for Mante Morrow. His Pro Day Results (courtesy of draftscout.com) are below.



Height: 6025



Weight: 209



Hand: 10 1/8

Arm: 33 3/8



Wingspan: 80 5/8

40 Yrd Dash: 4.48



20 Yrd Dash: 2.57



10 Yrd Dash: 1.59



Vertical Jump: 35



Broad Jump: 09'10"



20 Yrd Shuttle: 4.62



3-Cone Drill: 7.64

Contract Status

"Mante Morrow signed a 3 year, $3,100,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $1,033,333. In 2026, Morrow will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac

Mante Morrow's 2026 Season Outlook

The Los Angeles Chargers' wide receiver room is quite full, with young, talented draft picks ahead of the UDFAs on the roster, but Morrow will have a real opportunity to make the Bolts' practice squad if he can show potential as a wide receiver and special teams threat.

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