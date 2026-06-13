Chargers Roster Spotlights: Garmon Randolph, A Multi-Position Defender

Garmon Randolph from Jefferson, Georgia, played his high school ball at Jefferson High School, where he played both tight end and defensive end. As a senior, he was an Honorable Mention All-State in 2018, earning a three-star recruiting status according to 247Sports.

Randolph decided to commit to the Baylor Bears over programs like Alabama and LSU. During his time at Baylor, he found himself waiting until his redshirt Sophomore season to really see the field, where he was able to play a hybrid LB/EDGE role, collecting two sacks and an interception.

Building on this in 2022, as a redshirt Junior, Randolph had the best year of his collegiate career to this point, earning 4.5 sacks and sevent tackles for loss. His senior season had no impact statistics, only collecting tackles as a part-time starter.

He was able to garner one more season of eligibility to be a sixth-year college athlete, where he had a strong year, earning 3.5 sacks and two interceptions, getting put onto NFL Draft radars with his intriguing size at 6'7 and positional flexibility.

Chargers Garmon Randolph, EDGE Baylor

Randolph, unfortunately, went undrafted, but the Chargers picked him up in undrafted free agency. The intriguing athlete gave the Chargers some flashes in the preseason, enough for the Bolts to keep him around on the practice squad over the more covered pass rusher, Tre'Mon Morris-Brash.

2025 Season Stats (Preseason)

3 Games

2 Tackles

1 Sack

1 Tackles for Loss

Measurables

Mockdraftable measurables unavailable. RAS card is below.

Garmon Randolph is a DE prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.16 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 170 out of 2012 DE from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/rR9T5U7iHa pic.twitter.com/hSbDuGyrQJ — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 31, 2025

Contract Status

"Garmon Randolph signed a 1 year, $885,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $885,000. In 2026, Randolph will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac

Garmon Randolph's 2026 Season Outlook

The Los Angeles Chargers' EDGE room is one of the smaller rooms on the current 90-man roster. This could allow for Randolph to have less competition to make the final roster, if he is able to beat out both Bud Dupree and Nadame Tucker for the fifth rusher spot...if the Chargers decide to even keep five EDGEs.

Randolph's size and versatility give him a different intrigue than the competition, giving him a real possible chance at making the Bolts practice squad or final 53-man roster come September.

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