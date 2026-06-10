Chargers Roster Spotlights: Bud Dupree, The Veteran Odd Man Out?

Bud Dupree, born on February 12 1993, in Macon, Georgia, played his high school ball at Wilkinson County, playing both tight end and defensive end. He also played basketball and was part of the honor roll program. These accolades allowed Dupree to earn a three-star recruiting status according to 247Sports.

Once at Kentucky, Dupree was a four-year player for the program, playing in an era before what many deem the current era, the "transfer era". In his freshman season, Dupree saw a smaller role, yet he still earned 2.5 sacks showing his prowess early in his collegiate career.

Going into his sophomore and junior seasons, the Georgia native saw a jump in sacks, earning 6.5 and seven, respectively. With one year left of eligibility, Dupree did not exactly have the major senior year breakout season, but his play was still at the same strong level it was beforehand, earning another 7.5 sacks to add to his career total.

This was enough for Dupree to be drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, 22nd overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent six years with the team, having a high of 11.5 sacks in 2019, with the rest of his years being closer to the 4-6 sack range.

These numbers were not extraordinarily impressive for a first-round pick, but enough to show that Dupree is a capable EDGE defender, especially with his strength of stopping the run. Dupree eventually moved onto the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and 2022, being more of the same player; an average pass rusher with a strong run-stopping ability.

2023 saw Dupree in Atlanta where he was the arguably the teams best EDGE rusher, which the Chargers recognized and picked him up in the following off-season. In 2024 with the Bolts, Dupree was a strong rotational piece, earning six sacks.

Chargers Bud Dupree, EDGE Kentucky

The 2025 season for Dupree was his age 32 year, where the cliff seemed to occur. He only recorded two sacks (if I can recall correctly, both were free sacks from coverage/cleanup/free rush plays) and had a career low in tackles and tackles for loss. He still has one more season under contract with the Bolts, giving fans intrigue in his 2026 season outlook, considering his strong 2024 but weak 2025 season.

2025 Season Stats

16 Games

1 Pass Deflection

2 Sacks

16 Tackles

2 Tackles for Loss

3 QB Hits

Measurables

Contract Status

"Bud Dupree signed a 1 year, $6,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $500,000 signing bonus, $2,495,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $6,000,000. In 2026, Dupree will earn a base salary of $2,250,000 and a roster bonus of $1,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $3,740,000 and a dead cap value of $1,250,000." - Spotrac

Bud Dupree's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, the Chargers have four EDGE rushers with all sizeable contracts or roles, with those being Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Akheem Mesidor and Kyle Kennard. Mack and Tuipulotu are the starters, Mesidor and Kennard are former draft picks with likely roster security due to such.

Nadame Tucker is also an intriguing EDGE undrafted rookie free agent who can push the aging veteran off the roster. Cutting Dupree would save the Chargers around 2.5 million dollars in cap space, giving more incentive for the veteran to find another home for 2026. Between cap, roster construction and a poor 2025, the likable Dupree would need an intriguing path to see himself on the 2026 roster.

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