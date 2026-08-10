Chargers Roster Spotlights: Tony Jefferson, Everyone's Favorite "Unc"

Tony Jefferson, born on January 27, 1992, in San Diego, California, played his high school ball at Eastlake High School, where he led Eastlake to a San Diego Division 1 CIF championship during his senior year. As a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Jefferson committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The 2010 freshman season for Jefferson was an instant impact year, with him winning the 2010 Freshman All-American by multiple outlets and the Big 12 Conference co-Defensive Freshman of the Year (along with OSU Cowboys linebacker Shaun Lewis). 2011, saw Jefferson improve upon his award-winning freshman season, earning double the amount of interceptions (4) and sacks (4.5) from his previous season.

2012 was Jefferson's final year with the Sooners, where he had 119 tackles as a defensive back...just putting a cherry on top of all the other accolades he earned during his college tenure.

Somehow, Jefferson went undrafted (some reports say that WalterFootball.com leaked character concerns that affected his draft stock...even though said concerns were quickly and later refuted by actual sources). The San Diego native landed in Arizona with the Cardinals, where he had a role from day 1, collecting 24 tackles during his rookie season.

Jefferson became the team's starter from 2014-2016, quickly becoming one of the league's most reliable starting safeties. He would move on to Baltimore, where he would find himself as a mainstay starter from 2017-2019, helping John Harbaugh and his defense.

After a torn ACL in 2019, Jefferson found himself out of the league in 2020, seeing his career now in jeopardy. He was now a 29-year-old safety who had not played for two years previously and was coming off an injury. Jefferson went to play for the 49ers and Ravens for a total of six games during the 2021 season, likely marking the end of what was a strong NFL career.

Jefferson had seemingly one last opportunity in 2022, when he would play for the New York Giants, seeing nine games of action for 23 tackles. Jefferson would retire in 2023 and go back to Baltimore to become a scouting intern under then-Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz and company.

Chargers Tony Jefferson, DB Oklahoma

Jefferson's playing career seemed over, but with Hortiz moving onto the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 as the team's General Manager, he called up Jefferson and asked if he was willing to try out for the team during the offseason.

Jefferson did just that and became a crucial piece of the Bolts' defense for their 2024 season. He was technically a practice-squad guy who saw himself elevated up and down the roster for the entire season, giving the Bolts roster flexibility while also giving them Pro Bowl-level Safety play when called upon. This season yielded a few votes for the Comeback Player of the Year award for Jefferson.

Going into 2025, fans were excited about the San Diego native, but were concerned about how a 33-year-old Safety would hold up for an entire NFL season. Jefferson once again did the up-and-down practice-squad roster movement, but had much more playing time and much more impact plays than the year prior.

2025 Season Stats

13 Games (8 Starts)

4 Interceptions (!)

7 Pass Deflections

57 Tackles (One for Loss)

Measurables

Contract Status

"Tony Jefferson signed a 1 year, $1,500,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $100,000 signing bonus, $1,400,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,500,000. In 2026, Jefferson will earn a base salary of $1,300,000, a signing bonus of $100,000 and a roster bonus of $100,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,750,000 and a dead cap value of $1,400,000." - Spotrac

Tony Jefferson's 2026 Season Outlook

Tony Jefferson's 2026 season will be an intriguing one. I will not argue against the same guy who has beaten all odds multiple times (being undrafted, injuries, retirement, etc), but it is an important note that he will be 34 years old for the 2026 season.

However, it is reasonable to believe that Jefferson should still be a strong downhill safety who will help the defense with his play recognition and leadership.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter