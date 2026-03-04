Chargers to Finally Save Cap Space By Letting Biggest Cut Candidate Walk

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the NFL’s more drastic offensive line rebuilds to undertake this offseason.

Sounds dramatic, given the fact Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and the Chargers already enjoy the NFL’s best offensive tackle duo with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

But that’s just two of the five spots.

And the other three need blown up.

Part of the resetting process up front for Herbert is the super-obvious cutting of guard Mekhi Becton. The long-awaited move is finally set to hit the books.

Chargers cap space update after cutting Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Chargers brass such as Joe Hortiz had tense conversations with reporters about Becton at the combine.

But everyone knew it was coming.

Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote the following on social media: “The Chargers plan to release guard Mekhi Becton in the coming days, per source.”

According to Over the Cap, the Chargers will save $9.7 million by cutting Becton. That adds to the projected free cap space total of $84.4 million.

Becton just never worked. He ranked 79th out of 81 guards at PFF while in and out of the lineup. Multiple times, he took to the media to criticize how the coaching staff took him in and out of games and his overall fit in the offense.

One of the exchanges in January, courtesy of ESPN’s Kris Rhim:

“It’s a lot of different things I’m not used to.”

Q: Do you feel like you got comfortable with those things over time?

“No.”

Q: Have you talked about improving that next year?

“No We haven't talked about it. We didn't talk about it after the game, so I don't know.”

To their credit, the Chargers knew the risk when they signed him to a two-year deal worth $20 million last offseason. A former first-round bust, Becton had enjoyed just one healthy season as a guard in Philadelphia in 2024. Turns out it was fool’s gold, at least for now.

Rest assured the Chargers were always plotting to upgrade Becton’s right guard spot. Ditto for center, where Bradley Bozeman retired. Same story at left guard, where Zion Johnson is a free agent and might get paid more than they want to spend on him.

Right now, the Chargers project to target offensive line as early as Round 1, as well as multiple free agents from all ranges, starting right at the top with center Tyler Linderbaum and working all the way down the list.

