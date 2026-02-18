Chargers Can End 'Misguided Decision' With Key Cap-Saving Cut

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers made it a priority to protect Justin Herbert. Their big free agent signing was Mekhi Becton, whom they handed a two-year, $20 million deal. The Bolts haven't been big spenders in free agency in the two years that Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have been together, but the Becton signing was their 'splash' signing.

Fast forward to now and Becton looks like the bust that he was with the New York Jets. After his one stellar season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 that landed him that contract from the Chargers, Becton reverted back to being a lackluster protector. Becton allowed 37 pressures and 3 sacks for the Chargers in 444 pass blocking snaps.

RELATED: Tyreek Hill to Chargers Prediction Brings up Star Free Agent's Old Tweet

The Chargers aren't exactly strapped for cash, as they're set to have around $83.5 million before cuts and restructures. Becton being released is a real possibility, as he clearly won't get better and the Chargers could save even more money.

Daniel Popper of the Athletic named Becton as a potential cap casualty.

Mekhi Becton could be cut this offseason

Mekhi Becton | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Popper listed Becton as one salary-cap cut candidate for the Chargers this offseason.

"The Chargers signed Becton to a two-year, $20 million deal last offseason in an attempt to solidify their leaky interior offensive line.," Popper wrote. "The signing turned out to be a pretty glaring failure. He missed three weeks in training camp with an injury, and the injury issues persisted into the season. He struggled to stay on the field, dealing with various ailments, including food poisoning, a concussion and knee troubles. When he was on the field, he was poor in pass protection and did not provide the run-blocking lift the Chargers anticipated. They can cut Becton and save $9.7 million against the cap, according to Over The Cap, ridding themselves of what was ultimately a misguided decision."

RELATED: Chargers Might Get Chance to Steal Trey Hendrickson From Other Top Landing Spots

That $9.7 million saved will shoot the Chargers' available space to over $90 million. Of course, they'd have to replace Becton, along with more positions along the interior offensive line. Getting rid of what was a mistake will be the first order of business.

This is where the Chargers' lack of spending will come in handy. While the Becton signing was a bust, they didn't hand him a massive amount of money that would've handicapped them for this year and beyond. The conservative approach worked well in this scenario.

It's time for the Chargers to get back to the drawing board regarding their offensive line issues.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers, Odafe Oweh Franchise Tag Situation Gets First Notable Reporting

Chargers' 2022 Signing Ranked As Top-5 Worst Free Agent Deal of All Time

Chargers’ Khalil Mack’s Free Agency Best Fit is Apparently Random NFC Team

Chargers Get New Free Agency Target With Bills Standout Boasting Wild Stats

How Chargers Could Steal A.J. Brown for Justin Herbert With This Trade Idea