NFL Free Agency Updates Keep Hurting Chargers' Outlook Before Market Even Opens

The Los Angeles Chargers face a rebuild in the offensive trenches this offseason.

But early NFL free agency news isn’t helping their outlook.

Offensive line feels like it has hit a new premium in the NFL ahead of free agency. So much so, Chargers brass have already essentially hinted that the upcoming market for Zion Johnson might be higher than they’re willing to go.

NFL news to kick off this week isn’t helping. Starting guard Dalton Risner just re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, never even reaching the open market.

Speaking of not reaching the market, the Washington Commanders locked down Nick Allegretti on a two-year contract extension…and he wasn’t even scheduled to be a free agent just yet.

The Chargers are very lucky to have Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater at the tackle spots. But guard help, clearly, is quickly jumping to a new premium, too.

NFL free agency news so far hurts Chargers’ offseason outlook

Bradley Bozeman, Mekhi Becton. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With Risner gone, the depth of the interior offensive line market is already falling apart.

And hey, sure, that sounds dramatic. But it’s going to have a ripple effect on the entire market and make a dream free agent signing like Tyler Linderbaum all the more expensive, too.

Keep in mind the Chargers had to cough up two years and $20 million to Mekhi Becton last year. That was for a former first-round bust who had never been able to stay healthy, whose only good season came after a position change while in a strong environment like the Philadelphia Eagles.

Becton busted with the Chargers and is likely to be cut. Center Bradley Bozeman retired. Johnson, a former first-round pick still under the age of 30, is going to get overpaid for all the same reasons mentioned about the open market already.

The Chargers have three interior spots they need to upgrade, only so many draft picks and tons of competition from other teams over an already dwindling number of free agents headed to the pool.

All that’s left is for the Baltimore Ravens to prevent Linderbaum from entering free agency, too.

That’s a negative slant, of course. But there’s some risk to throwing multiple rookies in front of Justin Herbert. And there’s some risk in perhaps so obviously going to the NFL draft with such predictable needs.

Alas, the Chargers have elite offensive tackles and a coordinator in Mike McDaniel who can hopefully scheme well around however the line shakes up.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter