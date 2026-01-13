Chargers' Mekhi Becton stirs up more drama with controversial comments

Here comes the Mekhi Becton drama for the Los Angeles Chargers again.

Becton didn’t make big national waves earlier in the season when lamenting publicly that he wasn’t happy with how Jim Hartbaugh’s coaching staff took him in and out of games.

Apparently, in-house drama from Becton, a new arrival, just wasn’t that interesting on a national level.

But this time might be different.

Becton just gave a candid interview at exit meetings after the season ended with the Chargers’ loss to the New England Patriots in the wild-card round.

There, Becton said he was simply never comfortable playing in offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s system.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim captured this comment from Becton about the topic: “It’s a lot of different things I’m not used to.”

When Rhim asked if Becton has talked to the Chargers about improving the situation going into 2026, the offensive lineman said no.

Mekhi Becton’s controversial comments

For starters, players being open with the media and fans is refreshing, rather than the usual cookie-cutter stuff.

But Becton’s commentary is concerning, to say the least.

Becton clearly never panned out for the Chargers after coming in as a free agent last offseason. He battled illnesses, injuries and other nagging issues and finished with a 35.3 PFF grade, ranked 79th out of 81 guards around the NFL.

Would love to know what part of the system doesn’t fit him because that’s a wild statement from a RG without more context. It’s not like they’re running a Shanahan outside zone system that he’s too big or slow for. Interesting. https://t.co/2ogR410851 — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) January 13, 2026

Some of the blame will surely go on Roman, whose offense was strong at times, but mostly underwhelming. The offense didn’t have Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, sure. But Roman looked massively outclassed in the postseason against the Patriots, which has been a consistent theme for the coordinator.

Still, Becton was a big signing for the Chargers. And quietly, they knew it was a gamble. That’s why the contract billed as a two-year deal worth $20 million had an out built into it after this year and the organization can let him go without major repercussions.

Truth is, Becton always had the threat of fool’s gold. The former top-11 pick had been a bust before going to Philadelphia, playing at guard and finally having some good injury luck.

As it turns out, Becton’s strong showing in Philadelphia was the anomaly. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Chargers move on from him while blowing up the interior of the offensive line this season, while likely starting over at coordinator, too.

