Chargers Schedule Release Hits Vrabel, Russini, CJ Stroud, Bo Nix for Big Reactions
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When it comes to NFL schedule releases, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have any problems smashing through already shockingly high expectations.
This time out, while announcing the Chargers’ 2026 schedule officially, the team behind the effort used the Halo video game as a backdrop.
And they went wild.
While previewing the Week 12 game against the New England Patriots, the Chargers brought head coach Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini into the mix.
When talking about the Week 9 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Chargers made a callback to that now-infamous moment when CJ Stroud attempted to take another young quarterback under his wing. It has backfired the more Stroud has struggled, to say the least.
How about previewing the AFC West games against the Denver Broncos? The Chargers alluded to Broncos quarterback Bo Nix’s serious ankle injury by having the Halo Spartan take a grenade to his ankle.
And while highlighting the Week 3 encounter with the Buffalo Bills, the Chargers brought up Cam Newton’s infamous “I love cookies” rant that fired some shots at current draft bust Keon Coleman.
Heck, a preview of the game against the San Francisco 49ers nods at the wild electrical substation injury rate conspiracy theory.
Oh, and of course, Chiefs-referees jokes.
Got all that?
To say the Chargers generated big reactions with their schedule release video would be an understatement, so let’s round up some of the best.
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Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling