Chargers Schedule Release Hits Vrabel, Russini, CJ Stroud, Bo Nix for Big Reactions

When it comes to NFL schedule releases, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have any problems smashing through already shockingly high expectations.

This time out, while announcing the Chargers’ 2026 schedule officially, the team behind the effort used the Halo video game as a backdrop.

And they went wild.

While previewing the Week 12 game against the New England Patriots, the Chargers brought head coach Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini into the mix.

When talking about the Week 9 matchup with the Houston Texans, the Chargers made a callback to that now-infamous moment when CJ Stroud attempted to take another young quarterback under his wing. It has backfired the more Stroud has struggled, to say the least.

How about previewing the AFC West games against the Denver Broncos? The Chargers alluded to Broncos quarterback Bo Nix’s serious ankle injury by having the Halo Spartan take a grenade to his ankle.

And while highlighting the Week 3 encounter with the Buffalo Bills, the Chargers brought up Cam Newton’s infamous “I love cookies” rant that fired some shots at current draft bust Keon Coleman.

Heck, a preview of the game against the San Francisco 49ers nods at the wild electrical substation injury rate conspiracy theory.

Oh, and of course, Chiefs-referees jokes.

Got all that?

To say the Chargers generated big reactions with their schedule release video would be an understatement, so let’s round up some of the best.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/eusK9QmNGd — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026

For those wondering, the #Chargers didn’t avoid the elephant in the room in their schedule release video when they were up to the #Patriots:



“Next photo dump: 1 mile”



“NY Post sent you a message” https://t.co/tIwn8GaufW pic.twitter.com/qn7fOaCZee — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 14, 2026

The Chargers preview of their Week 15 matchup with the 49ers is diabolical 💀



Via: @chargers pic.twitter.com/O9Qniunk84 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) May 14, 2026

The Chargers really recreated the cookies vid on Halo 😭 pic.twitter.com/3HFFmxus9L — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) May 14, 2026

The Chargers recreated one of the greatest post game moments ever pic.twitter.com/YyDMdUJYOQ https://t.co/oE3WrlUCt1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 14, 2026

TRENDING: #Broncos fans are extremely angry with the #Chargers schedule release video after they blew up QB Bo Nix’s ankle in their schedule release video.



Denver fans are saying that is extremely inappropriate to make fun of their quarterback.



Wow 😳 pic.twitter.com/qNtMm4zdgb — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 15, 2026

we know all about fighting for sacred rings ⚡ https://t.co/ByN4LdVXcf — Halo (@Halo) May 14, 2026

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