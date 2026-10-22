Chargers Scouts Get Eyes on Top Prospects at Key College Matchups

The Los Angeles Chargers college scouting department has been active so far this year. The current state of the Chargers roster displays several holes some of which were predictable, others brought upon by units being decimated by injuries.

The Chargers scouts are active on the scouting trail across the country. Part of a scouts role is to build as deep of a profile and understanding of college prospects from as early on as possible. We may have limited access to games they have attended but during the week scouts are stopping at campuses to catch practice and to talk to coaches.

The process never stops and extends throughout the offseason training programs and spring practices as well. By the time a prospect declares for the draft, unless they are extremely under the radar or late bloomers, most have years of information gathered on them.

Games and game performances are a piece of the puzzle. Scouts getting an up close look at prospects in high profile moments and getting an in-person feel for the competitive environment gives scouts invaluable context to how players rise or crumble in key moments.

Los Angeles' scouts were publicly noted at three games this past weekend, two of which were massive games for standing or rivalries. Let's dive into the three and some key prospects that the Chargers likely have their eyes on.

Notre Dame at BYU

The biggest match of the week pitted the second ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the eighth ranked BYU Cougars. BYU took the victory but not without controversy on the final play in the endzone.

The Irish are stacked with NFL talent and the majority of their defense in on the NFL's radar. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is performing well this season and has climbed his was into first round consideration as he continues to play well.

Cornerback Leonard Moore is the highest-ranked player on their team and very well could be the first defender off of the board on draft night. To go along with Moore, other top prospects include linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, guard Anthonie Knapp, edge rusher Boubacar Traore are just the beginning of the long list of prospects playing for Notre Dame.

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Nolan James Jr. (2) tried to break away from Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Cade Uluave (4) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BYU has several prospects but their top prospect, running back LJ Martin, missed the game due to injury. One of BYU's other top prospects, linebacker Cade Uluave, is in his first year with the Cougars and he has been on my radar since his freshman season at Cal.

Uluave is a rangy, tough linebacker who popped on film next to current Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan. The Chargers were frequently in attendance at Cal's games over the past few seasons and undoubtedly have been keeping close tabs on Uluave.

Florida State at Miami

The game between Florida State and Miami was a good old fashioned double overtime rivalry slugfest. The Chargers have recent history with Miami after taking edge rusher Akheem Mesidor in the first round in the most recent draft.

The Hurricanes are well stocked with NFL draft prospects including quarterback Darian Mensah, defensive tackles Ahmad Moten Sr. and Justin Scott, running back Mark Fletcher, offensive lineman Samsun Okunlola, linebacker Damon Wilson II and cornerback OJ Federique are just the start of their talented roster.

Florida State is much thinner in terms of prospects this season but 6'6 wide receiver Duce Robinson is undoubtedly on the Chargers' radar. Robinson is a enormous outside downfield threat and playmaker. He had two touchdowns and 113 yards in this game against Miami.

DUCE ROBINSON AGAIN



FLORIDA STATE OMG pic.twitter.com/6J7OssUTYZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 18, 2026

Washington State at Oregon State

Oregon State's Jesse Legree runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Corvallis, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This matchup has a handful of potential draft propects but neither team has prospect near the top of the class. The marquee player in this matchup is true freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree.

Legree will not be draft eligible until 2029 but he is firmly in the heisman running at this point as he takes the country by storm. He is currently leading the nation in both receiving yards and touchdowns through seven weeks. Going back to the conversation of how long scouts have their eyes on players, in two years, notes taken now will be compared to how Legree looks and performs as he gears up for his presumed final season of college football.