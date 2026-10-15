Chargers Injury Updates Have Torn 53-Man Roster in Half by Week 6

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing their long time division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead stadium this week for their final game before their bye week. Los Angeles is trying their best to field a competitive team in Week 6 but the football gods are working overtime to make that a more difficult task.

The Chargers start the week with more than 50 percent of their original 53-man roster either on injured reserve or this week's injury report. LA sent out a mostly rookie offensive line to battle the Denver Broncos in week five due to injuries. The rookies gave a positively surprising performance against Denver. Week six may be more of the same as original starting left guard Kayode Awosika is still unable to practice and second-year lineman Branson Taylor was activated off of injured reserve just before the Broncos game.

wednesday's injury report for week 6 at KC pic.twitter.com/ItqkPJJEmk — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 14, 2026

Los Angeles has injuries everywhere, even to rooms and position groups where depth was considered a strength. There are two massive hurdles the Chargers will have to overcome this week if they hope to hand Kansas City their first loss of the season and notch their first win.

Problem 1: Wide receivers

The Chargers' receiving room was nearly gone in week five with Ladd McConkey available only in emergencies, Quentin Johnston out, Tre' Harris hurt in the first half, Brenen Thompson out, and Keandre Lambert-Smith was still on injured reserve. The only remaining receivers were Derius Davis, who has been a non-factor in 2026, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Theo Wease Jr., who was just recently signed to the active roster.

Tre' Harris did not practice and is likely out until after the bye. McConkey, Johnston, Thompson and Lambert-Smith are all listed as limited participants and they welcome a new name added to the injury report, Marquez Valdez-Scantling. This leaves Theo Wease Jr. and Derius Davis as the only fully healthy wide receivers on the roster. LA did sign familiar face Luke Grimm to the practice squad earlier in the week.

Who will be available and effective in week six is still a mystery. We have have to keep a sharp eye on this week's injury reports.

Problem 2: Defensive line

This is a new development. The Chargers defense has kept the Chargers alive the past three weeks and in large part due to the defensive front putting forth a dominant performance against opposing offenses.

Jamaree Caldwell, Justin Egboigbe and Dalvin Tomlinson all being limited to start the week is a concern. Those three being joined by Bud Dupree, Elijah Molden and Daiyan Henley makes the strength of the team now concerningly thin with Derwin James Jr and Donte Jackson not practicing yet.

The Chargers need rest in the worst way and Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker and the Chiefs are standing in their way before they get to their bye. Will they do so with their first win of the season or staring down 0-6? Managing