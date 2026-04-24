Meet the Newest Member of the Chargers: Introduction and Breakdown of Akheem Mesidor

The Los Angeles Chargers have added edge rusher Akheem Mesidor out of the University of Miami to their defense with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Mesidor will step in immediately to the third edge rusher role that was vacated by Odafe Oweh in free agency.

I recently wrote about Mesidor as one of Los Angeles' most controversial draft targets. Mesidor is an older rookie entering the NFL, but the way he was commonly discussed in the media you would think he had just applied for his AARP card. We are just about to reach the final years of COVID-affected players, and Mesidor is likely the last first-round pick with an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic-shortened season.

Mesidor's age isn't much more than a talking point but his injury history was a real concern, specifically with his foot. Foot injuries and big, explosive players who make their living in the trenches is always a valid concern. From all reports, Mesidor's health checked out fine, which helped the Chargers make him their first-round pick.

What the Chargers are getting in Akheem Mesidor

Akheem Mesidor has a hard-nosed, full-throttle play style. He has a relentless motor and rushes with power, which led him to finishing the season with 13 sacks, good enough for 3rd in the nation. Mesidor's calling card is his violent play style. When he hits ball carriers, he leaves a mark.

One thing that has always stood out about Akheem Mesidor and his play style is the power and violence he brings to the table.

As a pass rusher

Coming back to the ball

Chasing a ball carrier to the sideline

Dropping into coverage



Guys know when they've been hit by him. pic.twitter.com/5c47YLT9eb — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 24, 2026

Mesidor should step in immediately and be ready to contribute. Additionally, when compared to some of the other available edge rushers in the range where the Chargers were picking, Mesidor is more equipped and prepared on day one to step in for meaningful reps should any injuries occur.

Mesidor has plenty to work on though and is not a finished product. He started his career at West Virginia before transferring to Miami as an interior defensive lineman. He is relatively new to be an edge rusher and can continue to refine his skills.

Akheem Mesidor started as an interior defensive lineman at West Virginia and it shows with his comfort attacking and rushing inside. pic.twitter.com/KrxYLHMKHJ — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 24, 2026

In my initial profile on Mesidor, I noted that his interior rush skills and alignment versatility will be his calling card early in his career. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz echoed that same observation in their post-first-round press conference.

What Akheem Mesidor needs to work on

Akheem Mesidor was a menace off the edge for Miami's defense, which helped lead the Hurricanes to the national title game this past season against Indiana. He and his teammate Rueben Bain Jr brought the fight to opposing offenses.

Mesisdor has shorter arms for the position. By taking Mesidor, the Chargers broke the mold of what they normally look for in their edge rushers in terms of measurables. His arms are short for the position but not historically short like other edge rushers in this class. Unfortunately, shorter arms and missed tackles tend to go together.

Mesidor finished the 2025 regular season with a 22.7 percent missed tackle rate. The nature of the position and the speed at which it is played lends itself towards naturally higher missed tackle rate anyway, but 22.7 is too high.

One glaring need for improvement for Akheem Mesidor is his downhill control/tackling .

I'm not sure if he was coached to take on a bull in a China shop mentality, but this season he had a 22.7 missed tackle rate, a career high.

Just an example of his occasional wild approach⬇️. pic.twitter.com/W1nFoDgfvC — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 24, 2026

Mesidor's missed tackles may also be a factor of how he was coached at Miami. He would often play with reckless abandon, but so did his running mate. Rueben Bain Jr also had a very high missed tackle rate just under 20 percent. Mesidor's rate had been relatively stable throughout his career before taking a massive leap in 2025, which may be further indication it was what he was being asked in the defense.

Off-field report

Akheem Mesidor is praised for his relentless work ethic and conditioning program in the offseason. Some may make a joke regarding his professional approach and maturity being tied to his age, but it is a major factor of who is walking into the building for the Chargers on day one.

Brett Kollman of the Bootleg podcast, who works with the Chargers on certain media projects, had a very insightful interview with Mesidor at the combine this year. Mesidor reveals that he was able to use NIL funds to essentially become a professional athlete in practice off the field while at Miami.

Mesidor also gave one of the most insightful answers from a player about NIL that I've ever heard pic.twitter.com/jup7JPHnuW — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 26, 2026

Akheem Mesidor may be an older rookie but he will hit the ground running. He may not have the high-end ceiling of some of the other edge rushers in the class, but he will undoubtedly be ready to contribute during the Chargers' window of contention, and he will be ready to step in if any injuries occur during the season.