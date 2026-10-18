Chargers Offense the Walking Dead Against the Chiefs, Season Officially Slips Away

The Los Angeles Chargers traveled to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The hostile environment is a challenging place to play, those challenges are elevated with a injury ravaged roster, a misfiring offense with four rookies on the offensive line and special teams unit consistently losing the field position battle.

The Chargers prepared to make their final stand of the 2026 season against their division rivals. They carried an 0-5 record into Kansas City and their season was barely on life support. There was hope for some reinforcements with the return of wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Quinton Johnston and the activation of receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith.

Ladd McConkey exited the game promptly with a concussion after being tackled and unfortunately his head bounced hard off the surface as he went down. The rest of the offense struggled to find any rhythm in the first half. The drives were highlighted by short runs, batted passes and failed screens.

Quarterback Justin Herbert had another tipped pass interception that was luckily called back for roughing the passer call. Although he promptly threw another inexcusable interception a short time later. The pass went right to a defender on one of Herbert's now signature frustrated throws when nothing is working.

Los Angeles was trying to find any positive offense. They used one of the signature counters for Mike McDaniel's offense and most of the Shanahan tree when defenses start attacking and applying pressure through the B-gaps by using the screen game to keep the defense off balance and force the defenders into conflict.

The Chargers tried multiple screens from different formations and to different targets, none of them worked. The Chiefs took most of them away or were prepared to rally to make the tackle for minimal gains.

Finally, searching for anything, Justin Herbert uncorked a bomb on a scramble to Quinton Johnston that went to the one -yard line for a 57-yard reception. The explosive play was quickly nullified by a holding penalty from center Jake Slaughter on first-and-goal from the one-yard line that sent the Chargers back to the eleven and they were unable to advance.

Justin Hebert rifled a tight window throw to tight end Oronde Gadsden in the endzone and the ball went directly through his hands and the Chargers were forced to kick a field goal. Nothing working is the title of the Chargers offensive results. The quick passing game consistently was batted down, receivers weren't open or passes fell off receivers fingertips.

The Chargers finally had some mild success and in the fourth quarter, they found themselves with a chance following multiple defensive stops punctuated by a missed Harrison Butker field that gave the Chargers the ball with positive field position. Facing a third and one, Herbert threw a quick pass to Keandre Lambert-Smith who picked up the first down but fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill.

The Chargers can't get out of their own way. They have been consistent at doing the little football things wrong. Ball security, penalties and situational football have all been lacking with the overall exception of the defense. Their shortcomings have kept them from playing winning football.

The offense is the worst in the NFL and they are now 0-6 heading into their bye week. The organization has several massive decisions to make now that the Chargers' final stand to find hope for 2026 has failed.