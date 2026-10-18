Point of No Return: Why Week 6 at Arrowhead is the 2026 Chargers' Last Stand

The Los Angeles Chargers are dragging a makeshift offensive line to Missouri on top of a roster suffering multiple starters on injured reserve, the injury list is even worse. LA is 0-5 and have been fighting hard in every game this season but without results for their efforts.

At 0-5, the Chargers have very little hope of turning their season around at this point. But, the AFC has been rather weak to start the season and although the Chargers' season is on life support, they still have a tiny chance.

Los Angeles' injury-ravaged offense will attempt to find more rhythm against the undeafeated Chiefs who are coming off of a bye week. Kansas City's defensive coordinator Steve Spagnola is a master at timing up blitzes and despite the rookie-heavy offensive line playing well against the Broncos, we can expect him to mercilessly attack Justin Herbert and the offensive line.

The Chargers' running back room has been healthy and rather productive when compared to the whole offense. Anticipating a blitz-heavy afternoon against a young offensive line, the Chargers will likely lean on the run game and hope to establish some success to open up play action. The running back room is healthy and Los Angeles has two blocking tight ends paired with an additional fullback hybrid in Scott Matlock, if for no other reason, the offense should run through the healthiest units.

The Chargers' wide receiver corps should theoretically get a boost this week with Ladd McConkey, Quinton Johnston and Keandre Lambert-Smith all returning to the field. The trouble is, despite none of them carrying an injury designation into the game, how healthy are they really? At this point of the season, with a bye week on the way, this is an all hands on deck scenario, this is the Chargers final stand.

Why this game is the last stand for the Chargers

There is no precedent for a team starting 0-5 and making the playoffs, the 1992 Chargers are the only team to have started 0-4 and gone on to make the playoffs. The odds of making the playoffs at this point are almost non-existent. If there is any hope, even for a positive season, the turnaround has to happen against the Chiefs, before the bye.

The looming decisions around the organization are likely tied to the results of week six. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers have pushed back against trade talks so far. It is always suspicious when NFL insiders are discussing front office details and the timing does nothing to calm the questions.

The Chargers have rejected trade calls, believing they’re close to turning things around after an 0-5 start and making no plans to hold a fire sale.



That and much more in the Week 6 Insider Notebook at The Sweep: https://t.co/hVvUAJEl9r pic.twitter.com/4LDRFcJ4WB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2026

Whether the Chargers are genuinely not interested in discussing trades, at least for now or if this is intentionally placed information to serve as a message to the team before their battle in Kansas City remains unimportant. The bottom line is, the bye week is likely a point where big organizational decisions will have to be made.

Los Angeles needs a win or those trade calls may finally be answered. The trade deadline this year is just after week nine, if they enter their bye week in week seven at 0-6, the Chargers' front office can no longer be delusional.