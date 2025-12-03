Chargers should reunite with recent free agent LB through the waiver wire

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the thick of the AFC playoff race and could use all the help they could get this late in the season. Most of their problems lie along the offensive line, as injuries derailed the potential of that group.

How about the defensive side? Jesse Minter's unit is always ready to attack the opposition, but it couldn't hurt to add some more bodies to gear up for a playoff push. The Chargers will need it, as their last five opponents are all likely playoff-bound as well.

A familiar face could be within reach, as the Titans and linebacker Kyzir White mutually agreed to part ways. White, a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Chargers, can play multiple positions on defense and could prove to be useful in a second stint with the team that drafted him.

Sources: The #Titans and veteran LB Kyzir White have mutually agreed to part ways. He will go on waivers and will become a free agent should he clear.



White had 137 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 9 TFLs with Arizona last season. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury which has… pic.twitter.com/5DyST1rdFv — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 2, 2025

RELATED: Omarion Hampton injury update hints at availability for Monday Night Football

Chargers should bring back Kyzir White for playoff push

Seeing as how the Titans are currently 1-11 and hold the No.1 pick in next year's draft, it's easy to see why White wanted a fresh start to latch on with a contender. He signed a one year deal with Tennessee in the offseason and if claimed off waivers, White's new team wouldn't be taking on much.

This makes perfect sense for the Chargers, as an upgrade at linebacker would be welcomed. Daiyan Henley is still doing his thing, as he's up to 75 tackles and 3.5 sacks on the year. Veteran Denzel Perryman has 29 tackles of his own.

RELATED: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby responds in worst possible way to Justin Herbert shoving incident

As Jordan Schultz mentioned above, White's hamstring injury has limited him to just one game in 2025 so far. Obviously healthy now, it would be wise for the Chargers to at least check in on adding their former draft pick. During his stint with the Chargers, White compiled 278 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 10 passes defended and four interceptions in 47 games.

They brought Keenan Allen back before the season. The Chargers could reunite with another familiar face in White ahead of the playoffs.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News: