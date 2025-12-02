Omarion Hampton injury update hints at availability for Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers are fresh off a resounding 31-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers prepare this week to host the Philadelphia Eagles, who will be coming off a mini bye after losing to the Chicago Bears on black Friday.

Los Angeles has been hit hard by the injury bug this season. They have been without rookie first-round running back Omarion Hampton since he went down with a fracture in his ankle against the Washington Commanders in week 5.

The Chargers have been able to weather the storm after losing their top 3 running backs to start the season with Najee Harris lost for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon in week 3 and Hassan Haskins is still on injured reserve from a hamstring injury he suffered in week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

Second-year running back Kimani Vidal started the season on the practice squad. Vidal was drafted in the sixth round out of Troy in the 2024 draft by the Chargers. Vidal has been the lifeblood of the Chargers run game in the midst of the avalanche of injuries and has logged 543 yards on 126 carries since Hampton went down.

The Chargers opened Omarion Hampton's 21 day practice window to return from injured reserve following their week 12 bye. Hampton was not fully ready to go and was ruled out against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Omarion Hampton Injury Update

Omarion Hampton appears to be much closer to returning to the field against the Eagles on Monday night.

An update:



It’s currently viewed as likely that #Chargers starting running back Omarion Hampton, who has missed the last seven games with an ankle injury, will be able return to action and play next Monday when the team faces the #Eagles, sources tell @CBSSports https://t.co/8jiaV72JR4 pic.twitter.com/JNFeLMo624 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 2, 2025

If Hampton is activated and ready to go against the Eagles, he and Kimani Vidal will form a formidable backfield duo. Vidal is coming off a game in which he rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles defense gave up 281 yards rushing to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday. The Chargers will need their rushing attack at full force with quarterback Justin Herbert fresh off of surgery for his broken left hand or possibly back up Trey Lance at the helm of the offense.

