Raiders’ Maxx Crosby responds in worst possible way to Justin Herbert shoving incident

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played through a broken hand against the Las Vegas Raiders and underwent surgery the day after while attempting to get ready for his team’s next game.

Along the way, Herbert apparently received some shots from Raiders defender Maxx Crosby, the guy who shoved him down late in the contest, earning a flag from officials.

Crosby went on his podcast and accused Herbert of flopping, justifying his actions by expressing anger that Herbert was screaming in his ear.

RELATED: Disturbing video appears to show Raiders targeting injured hand of Chargers QB Justin Herbert

On his Let’s Go! podcast on SiriusXM (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk), Crosby said he could’ve handled things better in the heat of the moment, then went on to add this:

“I just didn’t appreciate a guy that, I know him, we’ve gone to Pro Bowls together, we’ve had conversations, and he’s screaming in my ear and he hasn’t said a word all game, you know what I mean? And he’s screaming in my ear after a first down. Come on, bro. And I turn around and I push him and he flops. And if you watch the film, not one of his O-linemen came and did anything to me. And nobody did nothing because they knew he flopped. I guess he got me, but if we’re gonna talk, you know how I am, I’m gonna talk to you face to face. We’re gonna talk our ****.”

The play in question:

Maxx Crosby and Justin Herbert are going back and forth pic.twitter.com/lUCgA1JVgX — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 1, 2025

Crosby knows what he did is wrong, so doubling down on it by getting mad that someone was loud near him during a football game is pretty weak. Seemingly victim-blaming by accusing Herbert of flopping is weak, too.

Shoving down a guy who obviously has effectively a cast on his hand might classify as much the same.

Maxx Crosby was getting frustrated yesterday against the #Chargers. He was flagged for shoving Justin Herbert, but this was a much dirtier play.

Watch Crosby full speed drop Zion Johnson in the back... pic.twitter.com/J8q4YTCUhK — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 1, 2025

RELATED: Chargers’ Derwin James, Khalil Mack have words on Maxx Crosby over Justin Herbert hit

It doesn't help, in hindsight, that other viral clips appear to show Raiders players targeting Herbert’s injured hand. Crosby himself took a cheap shot on Zion Johnson during the game, too.

Regardless, Crosby’s comments won’t earn him many points with anyone, let alone Chargers fans who already don’t have much love for him or the Raiders.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' new offensive line earns solid grades against Raiders

Chargers' win over Raiders comes with some key takeaways, unsung heroes

Justin Herbert addresses broken hand as Chargers get boost in AFC Playoffs race

Madison Beer celebrates mother's birthday during Chargers' sweep of rival Raiders

Will Justin Herbert miss time with broken hand and surgery scheduled?