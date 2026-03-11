Chargers Sign Key Free Agents: Instant Grades for Trey Pipkins, Del'Shawn Phillips

The Los Angeles Chargers started a heater of signings before the NFL free agency legal tampering window even opened.

Once that window started, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz hit on a few more signings with names like tight end Charlie Kolar.

The theme of the early window was obvious: Bring on guys who can make the transition to Mike McDaniel’s systems much easier. They know it and can help teach it, never mind fit it on the field as starters.

But things got much quieter for the Chargers on the second day of the window. The big theme there? Bringing back key contributors from last year.

Chargers sign Del'Shawn Phillips: Instant grade

Del'Shawn Phillips | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Chargers got the long-awaited deal with linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips done, giving him a two-year contract worth $2.5 million, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

This was, quietly, one of the more important items on the to-do list for the Chargers.

Phillips, again, quietly finished third in the NFL in special teams tackles and was an AP All-Pro second team nominee.

This is one of those items that won’t make major headlines, but is quickly felt nearly every single game once the season starts. And it’s one of those little things that Hortiz excels at getting done.

Grade: A

Chargers sign Trey Pipkins: Instant grade

Trey Pipkins | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This one really might fluster fans who remember some of Pipkins' struggles last year. But the Chargers have brought him back on a two-year, $10 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

And those irritated with the movie would be straight-up wrong.

There’s an offensive line emergency in the NFL right now. Pipkins would’ve been grabbed up pretty quickly by another team if the Chargers hadn’t been in talks with him.

Pipkins was a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2019 who has turned into a reliable backup, even battling through injury last year. And quality backup swing tackles who can play either edge aren’t that common.

After last year, Chargers fans should now better than any other fanbase how important critical offensive tackle depth is after the injuries to Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater and others before eventually turning to street free agents like Bobby Hart.

That’s Pipkins, and they weren’t exactly going to find an upgrade over him in free agency or the draft.

Grade: A

