The Los Angeles Chargers need to prepare for the worst. Not that they're exactly strapped for cash, as the Bolts currently have over $81 million in cap space. The fear could be that their two free-agent pass rushers in Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack might depart in free agency.

For Mack, retirement will continue to linger due to his age. The future Hall of Fame pass rusher collected 5.5 sacks in 2025, with 6 sacks in 2024. If Mack decides to return, it'll likely be on another one-year deal. Spotrac has Mack's value set at $18.4 million.

When it comes to Oweh, the Chargers run the risk of losing him to another team. While he was just traded from there, Oweh could seriously consider signing with the Baltimore Ravens, now that Jesse Minter is the head coach. Under Minter, he exploded for 7.5 sacks with the Chargers, along with a 3 sack performance in the Wild Card round.

In the event that the Chargers can't retain Oweh and Mack, could Kayvon Thibodeaux be the answer? The former No. 5 overall pick in 2022 could be dealt this offseason, as the New York Giants have two pass rushers in Brian Burns and Abdul Carter. Thibodeaux could be the odd man out.

Chargers should kick tires on Kayvon Thibodeaux trade

Thibodeaux was named as the No.15 potential trade candidate this offseason by ESPN. The Chargers were listed among the top fits.

"The Giants have a surplus of impact defensive linemen with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, and it seems more likely they'll try to find a trade partner for Thibodeaux than extend the 2022 first-round pick ahead of his fifth-year-option season," Dan Graziano wrote. "The question is whether the Giants can find a taker for him at that salary in a deep offseason edge rusher market, but the chatter at the combine indicates they're going to try."

Kayvon Thibodeaux, per sources, is a player the #Giants are listening to offers on and the belief from teams here at the combine is that he will eventually get dealt.



I do not get the same sentiment on Dexter Lawrence. This staff loves him & wants him.



pic.twitter.com/C8UMWiFxkH — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 26, 2026

Graziano and Benjamin Solak gave Thibodeauux a 70% chance of getting traded. He'll play in 2026 under the fifth-year option, which costs $14,751,000. It'll be the same as when the Chargers acquired Oweh back in October, as he was also playing on the fifth-year option.

They'd run the risk of losing Thibodeaux in free agency next year, unless they agree to an extension at the same time of a trade. Thibodeaux's been good, not great, since being drafted by the Giants. He does have an 11.5-sack season under his belt in 2023. He has 12 sacks combined in the other three seasons.

Injuries limited Thibodeaux to 10 games in 2025, where he collected just 2.5 sacks. He's only played one fully-healthy season since being drafted, which is certainly notable.

The Chargers should at least see what it would take to acquire Thibodeaux.