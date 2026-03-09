3 Free Agents Chargers Must Pivot To After Missing Out on Odafe Oweh Re-Signing

The Los Angeles Chargers' biggest fear came true on Monday afternoon, as pass rusher Odafe Oweh signed a four-year, $100 million deal to join the Washington Commanders. After securing veteran Khalil Mack before the beginning of free agency, all attention turned towards retaining Oweh. That ultimately failed in the end.

While he doesn't end up in the AFC, losing Oweh in general hurts. While Mack is still productive, he's not the same player he was a few years ago. Tuli Tuipulotu (13.5 sacks in 2025) will now be tasked with leading the pass rush once again, unless the Chargers decide to bring in a different free agent.

There's still time for the Chargers to supply new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary with some talent. Here's a few names they could target with their plentiful cap space.

Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The veteran pass rusher from Cincinnati is set to leave the Bengals this offseason. He'll have suitors, but the Chargers should be one of the top teams blowing his phone up. Hendrickson had a down year in 2025 due to injuries, but posted back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Spotrac has his value set at $25.4 million annually, with a projected deal worth just above $50 million over 2 years.

Kayvon Thibodeaux (trade)

Kayvon Thibodeaux | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As stated above, the Chargers would have to trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux in this scenario. The New York Giants are listening to offers on their former No.5 overall pick, as he's set to play in 2026 on the fifth-year option. Thibodeaux, who has one double-digit sack season under his belt, could be worth the look for the Chargers.

Of course, they'd also have to extend Thibodeaux in the event of a trade. Spotrac has his value at $18.5 million annually, with a $74,105,624 deal over 4 years. The compensation should be a date day 2/early day 3 pick.

Malcolm Koonce

Malcolm Koonce | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

If the Chargers want to go the cheaper route, which is common with this regime, then Koonce seems like a solid fit. He had 4.5 sacks in 2025, along with eight in 2023. He tore his ACL in 2024 and missed the entire season.

Koonce would come in at just under $10 million annually, with a deal worth $20 million over 2 years.