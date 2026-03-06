The Free Agent Chargers Can't Afford to Lose...But Probably Will

Aside from eventual improvements to their offense, the Los Angeles Chargers have one major position to worry about once free agency opens next week: pass rusher. Their two biggest free agents happen to be Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack.

Mack, the future Hall of Fame edge rusher, announced that he'd be returning for a 13th season. It's fair to assume that with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday, March 9, the Chargers will allow their veteran star to test the market and gauge his price.

Where does that leave Oweh? The Bolts' midseason trade acquisition had perhaps the best possible outcome. Oweh compiled 7.5 sacks in 12 games, then proceeded to add three more in their Wild Card loss to the New England Patriots. The former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens certainly earned himself a nice payday this offseason. The question now becomes, from who? Of course, the Chargers will be in the mix, but not without competition.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler unloaded their NFL combine notebook, listing that the Chargers aren't exactly rushing to get both Oweh and Mack under contract.

The Chargers could lose Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack in free agency

Khalil MacK | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It would certainly be devastating if the Chargers aren't able to retain both of their free agent edge rushers, especially Oweh. Considering they recently traded for him, missing out on Oweh during free agency would make the move a complete waste.

"The Chargers have a pair of free agent edge rushers in Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack," Graziano wrote. "They'd like to have them back, but they recognize that there's good depth in free agency and the draft this offseason at edge rusher. They feel they'd be in good position to replace them if they left."

Who would be a potential suitor to steal Oweh away from the Chargers? It just so happens that the Ravens make the most sense. Seeing as how Jesse Minter left Los Angeles to become Baltimore's head coach, Oweh would likely be attracted to playing under the man who helped him reach 7.5 sacks in 12 games last season.

When looking at a potential contract for Oweh, Spotrac has his value set at $19.3 million annually, with a projected deal worth $57,972,261 over 3 years. Seeing as how the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have been relatively frugal in terms of spending the last 2 offseasons, would they hand out such a large contract?

In order to get past the Wild Card round, the Chargers know they'll have to open their checkbooks some more. For Oweh, it could be worth it.